Skip to main content

Pro Football Network Place Longhorns 23rd in Way-Too-Early Top 25

An elite transfer portal haul along with a top 5 recruiting class allowed Coach Sarkisian’s Longhorns to vault into Pro Football Network’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 following a 5-7 season.

Texas is ranked 23 on the Pro Football Network Way-Too-Early Top 25. This is in large part due to the job Sarkisian's staff has done both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal since the conclusion of his first season.

In the time since the 2021 season ended, Sarkisian and his staff have added cornerback Ryan Watts from Ohio State to fill a hole vacated by former Longhorn Josh Thompson. They have added tight end, Jahleel Billingsley, from Alabama, a talented player who shined in Sarkisian’s offense during Alabama’s 2020 national championship run. 

The Texas staff went out and added two talented wide receivers in former Wyoming standout Isaiah Neyor, a big-bodied receiver with the capability to stretch the field. In his final season at Wyoming, Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. Texas also added former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall, who was one of the top receivers coming out of the 2021 recruiting cycle. Despite some off-field issues that led to Hall’s entry into the transfer portal, he possesses immense upside if he can find his footing at Texas.

Perhaps the most important piece to the Texas roster that has led to outlets placing the Longhorns among the top 25 teams heading into the 2022 season is the addition of quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the former #1 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class before opting to enroll a year early at Ohio State. Once formerly committed to Texas under Tom Herman, Ewers brings the ability to take the Texas offense to a level it has not reached in over a decade.

Quinn Ewers

The Texas staff may not be done in the portal. Sarkisian recently spoke to the media about the positions of concern on his roster of which he is trying to fix through transfers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ivan Melendez 7
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 22 Texas Blows Out Texas Southern 12-2

The Longhorns host the Tigers on Tuesday night.

By Connor Zimmerlee13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Jordan Addison
Play
News

Pitt WR Jordan Addison On Official Visit With Longhorns

The former Biletnikoff winner is in Austin visiting the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
16 hours ago
NFL 2
Play
Football

Three Rivalries That Will Be Ignited With Texas' Move to the SEC

A look at three series that could heat up with Texas' move to the SEC in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Most notably, Texas is actively trying to add the former Pittsburgh wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison. The elite pass-catcher is currently on an official visit to Texas. Texas owes its chances of landing Addison to their new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion: Addison’s former coach at Pitt.

If Texas can add Addison, this would be yet another addition to an already elite transfer portal haul that the Texas staff have landed since the conclusion of a disappointing 2021 season. A haul that has led to outlets such as the Pro Football Network making sure the public does not underrate the Longhorns heading into 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Ivan Melendez 7
Baseball

GAME LOG: No. 22 Texas Blows Out Texas Southern 12-2

The Longhorns host the Tigers on Tuesday night.

By Connor Zimmerlee13 hours ago
Jordan Addison
News

Pitt WR Jordan Addison On Official Visit With Longhorns

The former Biletnikoff winner is in Austin visiting the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
NFL 2
Football

Three Rivalries That Will Be Ignited With Texas' Move to the SEC

A look at three series that could heat up with Texas' move to the SEC in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
bijan robinson 1
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
hunter 2
Men's Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Visiting Longhorns This Weekend

After one season in Ames, Hunter could be on the move to Austin pending a successful visit this weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Harrison 1
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Hosts Texas Southern in A Midweek Contest

The Longhorns return home for a Tuesday night game against the Tigers.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
Arch
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Three to Get Official Visit From Arch Manning

Arch Manning is planning an official visit to Texas in the near future

By Matt GalatzanMay 9, 2022
Screen_Shot_2020_03_24_at_11.23.07_AM.0
News

Texas Women's Golf In Contention After NCAA First Round

Longhorns was one of two teams in Albuquerque to finish under par after the first 18 holes in NCAA regional action.

By Matthew PostinsMay 9, 2022