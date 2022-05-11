Pro Football Network Place Longhorns 23rd in Way-Too-Early Top 25

An elite transfer portal haul along with a top 5 recruiting class allowed Coach Sarkisian’s Longhorns to vault into Pro Football Network’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 following a 5-7 season.

Texas is ranked 23 on the Pro Football Network Way-Too-Early Top 25. This is in large part due to the job Sarkisian's staff has done both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal since the conclusion of his first season.

In the time since the 2021 season ended, Sarkisian and his staff have added cornerback Ryan Watts from Ohio State to fill a hole vacated by former Longhorn Josh Thompson. They have added tight end, Jahleel Billingsley, from Alabama, a talented player who shined in Sarkisian’s offense during Alabama’s 2020 national championship run.

The Texas staff went out and added two talented wide receivers in former Wyoming standout Isaiah Neyor, a big-bodied receiver with the capability to stretch the field. In his final season at Wyoming, Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. Texas also added former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall, who was one of the top receivers coming out of the 2021 recruiting cycle. Despite some off-field issues that led to Hall’s entry into the transfer portal, he possesses immense upside if he can find his footing at Texas.

Perhaps the most important piece to the Texas roster that has led to outlets placing the Longhorns among the top 25 teams heading into the 2022 season is the addition of quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the former #1 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class before opting to enroll a year early at Ohio State. Once formerly committed to Texas under Tom Herman, Ewers brings the ability to take the Texas offense to a level it has not reached in over a decade.

The Texas staff may not be done in the portal. Sarkisian recently spoke to the media about the positions of concern on his roster of which he is trying to fix through transfers.

Most notably, Texas is actively trying to add the former Pittsburgh wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison. The elite pass-catcher is currently on an official visit to Texas. Texas owes its chances of landing Addison to their new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion: Addison’s former coach at Pitt.

If Texas can add Addison, this would be yet another addition to an already elite transfer portal haul that the Texas staff have landed since the conclusion of a disappointing 2021 season. A haul that has led to outlets such as the Pro Football Network making sure the public does not underrate the Longhorns heading into 2022.

