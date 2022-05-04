Skip to main content

Position Preview: Texas Quarterbacks in Better Position Than Last Year

The Texas Longhorns quarterback room is significantly stronger today than it was throughout the 5 win 2021 season.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Coach Steve Sarkisian knew that the quarterbacks on the current roster would not be enough if the Longhorns were to take a big offensive leap from year one to year two. When Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers entered the transfer portal, Sarkisian jumped on the opportunity to add the generational talent who was once committed to the Longhorns during the Tom Herman era.

Once Quinn announced he would be transferring to Texas, Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal and eventually landed at Nebraska.

Texas began spring practice with a two-man race for the starting job; Quinn Ewers would take on the incumbent Hudson Card. Card started multiple games for the Longhorns in 2021 but struggled often with pocket awareness. 

Quinn Ewers
Hudson Card
Quinn Ewers

Despite Card running the first-string offense to start spring, Ewers quickly cemented himself as the generational talent destined to lead the Longhorn offense in 2022. Ewers was described to Longhorns Country as “one of the stars” in the Longhorns' first spring scrimmage.

Ewers continued to showcase his talent through the end of spring camp. This included the Orange-White game, when he connected with Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor for a dynamic 62-yard touchdown.

Although the Texas quarterback battle is far from over, Ewers seems tailor-made for Sarkisian’s system, and he should win the week one starting quarterback job. However, Card has reportedly improved substantially, and he will not succumb to Ewers without a fight.

So long as Ewers and Card both remain on the Longhorns roster through the 2022 season, the quarterbacks behind them are not expected to contribute much this season. This includes true-freshman Maalik Murphy, who saw the majority of the third-team reps by the conclusion of spring camp. Behind Murphy is redshirt-freshman Charles Wright and walk-ons Ben Ballard and Cole Lourd.

Whether Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card walks out as the Longhorns' starting quarterback week one against UL Monroe, there will be a lot less uncertainty regarding the most important position on offense compared to last year. 

