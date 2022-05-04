Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Says 'It's Always Been Texas' in Message to Fans

"I didn’t just choose to go anywhere," Ewers said. 'I chose a program I truly believe in. I chose to come home."

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is still in the midst of a heated position battle with Hudson Card after the Orange-White spring game on April 23, but he might have won over the hearts of Longhorn fans with his latest message.

In an article titled "Dear Longhorns" that the Southlake, Texas native published through the Players' Tribune Tuesday, he details what brought him back to Austin after an initial decommitment from Texas in Oct. 2020 that led him to Ohio State last season.

Quinn Ewers "It’s always been my dream to be a Longhorn," Ewers said. "And now, 16 years and a transfer later, I’m getting a chance to create my own legacy with the Longhorns. Surreal right?" Ewers admitted the excitement he felt when Vince Young gave him the "stamp of approval" on social media, but was quick to clarify that he's not focused on the stardom that comes with arriving back on the Forty Acres. Quinn Ewers "I’m also not gonna get too far ahead of myself," Ewers wrote, "I’m just focused on being the best quarterback I can be. I’m just trying to keep the main thing the main thing. And for me, that’s always been football." At 6-3, 206, and dual-threat-like ability, and a cannon of a right arm, Texas fans were certainly disappointed for getting their hopes up after Ewers elected to become a Buckeye. Losing one of the country's top recruits definitely won't be taken lightly, especially from Longhorn nation. But Ewers made sure to acknowledge the confusion Texas fans felt after his decommitment, saying that the entire process was difficult as he searched for a balance within himself. Quinn Ewers

"Now that I’m writing this Players’ Tribune article, I know y’all have questions," Ewers said. "The biggest one probably being: Why UT now? Why did I go all the way to Ohio State in the first place? … Can I be honest with y’all? I didn’t just choose to go anywhere. I chose a program I truly believe in. I chose to come home."

Ewers might be the leading story line in what should be an exciting season of Texas football. But with that comes an intense amount of pressure, something he admitted was harder the second time around in the recruiting process.

"There’s a lot of pressure that comes with this kind of thing," Ewers said. "It’s hard to make life-changing decisions when you’re only 17 or 18 years old. But this time I really just tried to block out all the noise, and focus on what I wanted for myself. It took a lot of prayer, but I’m confident in the choice I made."

But with the past behind him, Ewers now has a full summer of preparation to do before beginning his first official season as a Longhorn. It's safe to say he's ready for what's ahead, regardless of who's named the starting QB to begin the 2022 season.

"There’s a different type of confidence in the air right now," Ewers said. "It’s refreshing, and it’s exciting. It’s Coach (Steve) Sarkisian’s second year, and everyone’s aware of the expectations. And we all know it won’t happen overnight. But we’re ready to rise to the occasion. It all starts now."

