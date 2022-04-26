CFB Expert Thinks Quinn Ewers Will Soon Have ‘Significant Separation’ in Texas QB Battle

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback battle is once again a hot topic of conversation after Saturday’s Orange-White game. Both Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card got a chance to shine, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian still gave no answer on a definitive starter.

Hudson Card But when watching the highlights, Card seemed to lack the big-play ability of Ewers, who has a cannon of a right arm. If there’s one thing Ewers can effortlessly bring to the offense that Card can’t, it’s the ability to take the roof off the defense with the long pass. Combine that with an all-natural feel and that’s enough to convince college football expert Josh Pate that Ewers will soon be the clear favorite for QB1 this fall. He discussed the ongoing position battle during his Monday edition of Late Kick with Josh Pate. Quinn Ewers “I think there is going to be a significant separation between the two by the time fall rolls around,” Pate said. “And I think (Ewers), that’s gonna be the guy who definitively takes this job. He does not definitively have it right now. But when you look at where he is relative to Hudson Card, and then you understand where they are in their respective developments, and then you understand Quinn Ewers, who is all-world physically, has an entire summer session and then fall camp still in front of him, you will see the cream rise.” Quinn Ewers

Ewers had the long touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah Neyor that was the clear highlight on Saturday. Card had a handful of nice throws and made plays with his legs as well. But Pate calls Ewers “the real deal,” saying there’s a reason Texas wanted him back despite his initial de-commitment to the team.

“There’s a reason Quinn Ewers has had the hype behind his name; it’s not all just industry hype,” Pate said. “Certainly he’s not accomplished anything yet, but he is the real deal. Everyone wanted him for a reason, (second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian) badly wanted him for a reason, and the reason will eventually manifest itself out when he’s starting for them.”

The narrative since Ewers’ arrival is that Card’s familiarity with the system gives him an advantage. But when watching the spring game, Ewers was poised in the pocket and never seemed confused with the call.

The summer will continue to be filled with talk about who’s most deserving of the starting role. And who knows? Maybe Sarkisian elects to run a two-QB system as he did during the early stages of last season. Either way, Ewers made his case this past weekend.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.