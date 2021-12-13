Ohio State Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Is Now A Longhorn

Texas was in the thick of the race for prized Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, who had narrowed his decision down to either Texas or Texas Tech in recent days.

Now, that race is over, with the Longhorns securing a commitment from Ewers on Sunday, giving them a potentially elite option under center for the 2022 season.

Ewers is the second major commitment from the Longhorns in recent days, with the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks committing on Saturday.

During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the No.2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Ewers of course then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State, where he eventually lost out on the competition for the starting job with now Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

Make no mistake, however, Ewers is still an elite talent, and might be the most physically gifted passer in the Big 12 from the moment he enrolls at Texas.

It should be noted that Sarkisian indicated there will be an open competition for the Texas starting quarterback job, whether that was between Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, or an incoming player.

“We have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

With Ewers now on his way to Austin, he will be right in the heart of the competition. He also still has four full years of eligibility remaining

The Longhorns also have Maalik Murphy coming in the 2022 class, meaning that there could be even more movement in terms of the futures of Card and Thompson on the horizon.

Either way, Texas may have just landed its new QB1 for the 2022 season.

