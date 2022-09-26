There are not many rivalries in college football that compare to the Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, and certainly, few that compare to the level of hatred the two schools share for each other.

When the Longhorns and Sooners play the game is routinely one of the most viewed games of that weekend's slate of games, even with its usual 11 a.m. kickoff. This year's kickoff time is no different, as it has officially been announced that the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 8 will kickoff at 11 a.m. central on ABC.

Not only is it one of the most hate-fueled rivalries in college sports, but it is also one with historical significance. The 2022 matchup marks the 118th meeting between the two programs, with the Longhorns currently holding the advantage with an all-time record of 62-50-5 against the Sooners.

The series has been played since 1900, with the game taking place in Dallas starting in 1912 and at the state fair in 1929. This is the 95th time the game will be played at a neutral site in Dallas.

The Longhorns will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak to the Sooners, which stretches back to the 2018 Big 12 championship game. Last season the Longhorns had a 38-20 lead, which disappeared in the second half as they went on to lose 55-48 after being outscored 25-7 in the fourth quarter.

When these two teams meet, records and season trends can be thrown out the window entirely. These two teams hate each other and that pure hatred leads to close games and instant classics, which could be the case when these two teams face off again.

