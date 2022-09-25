Skip to main content

WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win

The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders upset the Texas Longhorns at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday in front of a raucous home crowd in Lubbock. 

The Longhorns, who blew a double-digit lead in the second half, managed to get back into the game and send it to overtime on a Bert Auburn field goal as time expired. 

However, at the beginning of their first series of the overtime period, Bijan Robinson fumbled, setting up the Red Raiders for the win

And in typical Texas Tech fashion, the Red Raiders student contingent rushed the field in celebration of the win.

However, one Texas Tech student, in particular, might have taken things too far in the post-game festivities, running up to and purposely pushing what appeared to be Longhorns linebacker/edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo in the back. 

The attack on Oghoufo was caught on camera by another Texas Tech student and has since gone viral. 

Neither Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, nor Red Raiders Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has released a statement on the incident as of now. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

hudson card 2
Play
Football

Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

Second half issues persist for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian's second season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19110327
Play
Football

New Year, Same Mistakes? Longhorns Show Former Flaws In Red Raiders Loss

Texas football is indeed, not "back" yet.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_17752884
Play
Football

Commissioner Greg Sankey Outlines Longhorns Future In SEC Conference

Greg Sankey has an update on the future of Texas in the SEC.

By Cole Thompson

However, McGuire was quite critical of the Longhorns after the game. 

“(Texas) should keep it going," McGuire said of the rivalry. "There’s a reason they don’t want to keep it going, and it happened today.”

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

hudson card 2
Football

Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

Second half issues persist for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian's second season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19110327
Football

New Year, Same Mistakes? Longhorns Show Former Flaws In Red Raiders Loss

Texas football is indeed, not "back" yet.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_17752884
Football

Commissioner Greg Sankey Outlines Longhorns Future In SEC Conference

Greg Sankey has an update on the future of Texas in the SEC.

By Cole Thompson
Texas' wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium
Football

INJURY UPDATE: X-Rays Negative on Texas Longhorns Star Xavier Worthy

The Longhorns got good news on their star receiver's injury

By Matt Galatzan
Hudson Card
Football

Longhorns Notebook: Texas Blows Second Half Lead, Loses 37-34 in OT To Texas Tech

Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' conference opening loss to Texas Tech.

By Connor Zimmerlee
xavier worthy 3
Football

Longhorns Near-Miracle OT Win vs. Texas Tech Wiped Away By Fumble

The Texas Longhorns had a miracle, then they didn't, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders prevailed in the Big 12 opener.

By Zach Dimmitt
roschon johnson 1
Football

Longhorns Offense Scores Two TDs Before Half, Lead Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the half after some impressive work from coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.

By Zach Dimmitt
Hudson Card
Football

Sloppy Performance as Texas Loses to Texas Tech 37-34 in Overtime: Live Game Log

The Longhorns head to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders to start Big 12 play.

By Connor Zimmerlee