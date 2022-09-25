WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders upset the Texas Longhorns at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday in front of a raucous home crowd in Lubbock.

The Longhorns, who blew a double-digit lead in the second half, managed to get back into the game and send it to overtime on a Bert Auburn field goal as time expired.

However, at the beginning of their first series of the overtime period, Bijan Robinson fumbled, setting up the Red Raiders for the win.

And in typical Texas Tech fashion, the Red Raiders student contingent rushed the field in celebration of the win.

However, one Texas Tech student, in particular, might have taken things too far in the post-game festivities, running up to and purposely pushing what appeared to be Longhorns linebacker/edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo in the back.

The attack on Oghoufo was caught on camera by another Texas Tech student and has since gone viral.

Neither Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, nor Red Raiders Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has released a statement on the incident as of now.

However, McGuire was quite critical of the Longhorns after the game.

“(Texas) should keep it going," McGuire said of the rivalry. "There’s a reason they don’t want to keep it going, and it happened today.”

