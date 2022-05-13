Skip to main content

Position Preview: Texas Running Backs Among the Best in the Nation

One of the few question marks on the Texas roster in 2021 was its running backs. That remains the case heading into 2022.

A room that saw superstar Bijan Robinson carry the load for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, combined with 295 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air. 

Behind Bijan was veteran leader Roschon Johnson who ran for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson who ran for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns. The three-back tandem proved reliable throughout the 2021 season.

bijan-isu1
roschon

Heading into the 2022 season, Texas returns its top three rushers who look to improve on a successful 2021 campaign. In 2022, a notable change to the playbook Texas fans can expect is use of the Go-Go Offense invented by new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. This offense often features two-running back sets. 

Having two running backs on the field is a great use of the plethora of talent Texas has in its running back room. Texas fans can also expect to see Keilan Robinson featured in the playbook more than they came accustomed to in 2021. Robinson’s speed proved deadly whenever he got the ball in his hands.

An underrated storyline of spring camp for the Longhorns was the emergence of Jonathon Brooks. Brooks saw limited action during his 2021 freshman campaign. His development has caused many to have faith in the young back’s ability to carry the bulk of the load; once Bijan and Johnson move on from Texas.

Behind Brooks is early-enrollee Jaydon Blue. The talented young back hasn’t played much football in over a year since opting out of his senior year to prioritize his health.

Tashard Choice, the Longhorns new running backs coach, has inherited one of the strongest rooms in the country. He has a Heisman hopeful in Bijan Robinson, who currently has the fourth-best chance to win the trophy in 2022 at +1800, via DraftKings. Johnson and K. Robinson are plus-backs who will prove serviceable in most situations. Brooks and Blue will provide stability in the running back room in the post-Bijan and Roschon era.

There are many question marks on the Texas roster heading into the 2022 season. One position Texas fans can feel confident in is the running backs.

