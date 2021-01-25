NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Longhorns' Sarkisian Chose the Best Available Over Friends

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian Chose the Best Available Coaches Over Friends; Who Will Benefit Most?
In January, Texas hired new head coach Steve Sarkisian, who immediately began assembling an elite coaching staff.

Sarkisian’s staff has a perfect mix of elite recruiting ability, proven player development, and masterful play calling. He compares gathering his staff to putting together a jigsaw puzzle. So far, it seems like the puzzle fits.

Sarkisian selected Jeff Banks to coach tight ends and special teams and Bo Davis to coach the defensive line. Both Banks and Davis are regarded as two of the nation’s top recruiters.

Sarkisian also focused heavily on player development, something that Tom Herman’s staff struggled with. Besides Blake Gideon (former Texas safety), who isn’t proven just yet, all staff members have a strong track record in player development.

Most notably, Sarkisian hired one of the best defensive play-callers in the nation away from Washington in Pete Kwiatkowski. While Strong and Herman's initial hires underperformed, this Sarkisian staff appears to be heading in the right direction.

So which players will benefit most from coaching turnover?

One group that will improve is Texas's receiving core. Sarkisian's renowned use of receivers will undoubtedly help them maximize their strengths.

Rising sophomore Bijan Robinson will also likely benefit from the new coaching staff. Coach Sarkisian is fresh off coaching Alabama’s Najee Harris, one of the top running backs in the country. 

Robinson, who averaged 8.2 yards per carry in 2020, (the most in Longhorn history) will look to improve and may even compete for a Heisman. Thanks in part to Sarkisian making the wise decision of choosing the best available, rather than his friends. 

Longhorns' Sarkisian Chose the Best Available Over Friends

