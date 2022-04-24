Texas Spring Football: Longhorns Improve, But Ready For Rebounding Season?

Texas still has some kinks to work on, but the Longhorns seem to hitting their stride as spring practice concludes

As Texas walked off the field Saturday evening, Steve Sarkisian likely is pleased with the results. Consider it a never-ending puzzle for the fans to decide which path they think the Longhorns will take come Sept. 3.

One will throw all the stock on Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback. He certainly made the case with a pair of touchdown passes, including a 62-yard bomb to new receiver Isaiah Neyor, hitting him in stride past a pair of Longhorn defenders.

Others will be buying into Hudson Card. Although last season had its miscues, Card looked the part of a capable passer, giving Ewers a run for his money while also running up the sideline for a six-yard touchdown.

“I think there were a lot of lessons in the spring, but as a whole, I really feel like we improved our team,” defensive back Anthony Cook said. “We took another step forward in the direction we’re trying to go.” Texas has to improve in Year 2 of the Sarkisian era. If fans were to look back at the 2021 season, they likely could break down the Longhorns into two parts. In the first half of games, Texas looked like a Top 25 team. In the second half, one likely wondered how the Horns even strung together five wins. Two teams in 30 minutes of action took the field last fall. That won't be the case for Texas again. Sarkisian knows it as well. “Clearly, we’re not a finished product,” Sarkisian said. “There’s plenty of work to be done, and I could point to numerous examples from tonight. But we’re moving in the right direction.” Sarkisian considers the spring game as another practice for the Horns. This one just so happens to have 30,000 fans clad in orange and white apparel filling the stands at DKR. Quinn Ewers

There were highlights for sure. Neyor, who transferred from Wyoming, looked the part of a competent No. 2 receiver when working on his routes. Running back Roschon Johnson showed he still is a viable lead rusher, breaking free early for a 56-yard touchdown.

Ewers and Card dueled it out in front of the coaching staff and gave fans reasons to see more. Both also had their fair share of mistakes to keep the battle going through the summer. Ewers threw a costly interception to Cook in double coverage.

Card struggled with consistency. One drive would culminate in a touchdown. The other would be a three-and-out.

“Both guys really had some flash plays, some really cool plays,” Sarkisian said. “Whether it’s throwing down the field, orchestrating drives, or in the red area. And we saw some plays I think both guys would love to have back."

The Longhorns now enter a new phase of football. It's the part between spring practice and training camp in August. Some players will remain in Austin to work out. Others will leave to train at home before the start of practice. At least everyone is on the same page about the "grind never stops" mentality. “It’s time for you to get better," receiver Jordan Whittington said of the offseason workouts. "It’s time for you to get better. And I would say pick up from here and just keep building. You don’t want to come back and you’re at the same spot you were at in spring ball.” The goal never changes regardless of the year prior. Texas could have finished 10-2 with a Big 12 title attached to its name, and Sarkisian wouldn't care entering May. It's always about improving from the mistakes of the past.

Yes, Texas has plenty of them. The biggest is playing four quarters of football on a consistent basis. It's why the team is likely staying "tight-nit" for the offseason.

All the work in the past four months can't be wasted due to a four-month off-period.

"This was a good spring for us,” Sarkisian said. “I think collectively across the board, I would say the majority of our team made strides of growth to get better and became better players, which inevitably I think we became a better team."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.