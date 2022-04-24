Skip to main content

WATCH: Quinn Ewers Drops Dime to Isaiah Neyor for Touchdown in Longhorns Spring Game

Quinn Ewers made a beautiful throw to Isaiah Neyor for a touchdown during the annual Spring game on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns hosted their annual Orange-White game Saturday night at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

While the scrimmage format hardly resembled anything like a live game, the team showed flashes of what could shape up to be a special season. The quarterback battle remains alive, yet all eyes were on transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers delivered, throwing an outstanding pass to fellow transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor and hyping up the crowd for the first big play of the game.

Hudson Card also had an impressive performance, making some smart and decisive throws, while showing the maturity in his game.

Here’s what head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say on his quarterbacks:

“Both guys really had some flash plays, some really cool plays,” Sarkisian said. “Whether it’s throwing down the field, orchestrating drives or in the red area. And we saw some plays I think both guys would love to have back. That’s part of the position, sometimes you can’t control some of the other things going on around you."

Star running back Bijan Robinson was held out as a precaution with an ankle injury. With the opportunity, Roschon Johnson took advantage and had himself quite the day on Saturday:

All in all, the team showed and showed that the seasons ahead may turn out different than last year’s 5-7 showing.

