Longhorns Spring Practice Depth Chart: Special Teams

It appears the Longhorns will be looking for new blood at placekicker, punter and long snapper in 2022

Cameron Dicker is headed for the NFL, and the Texas Longhorns have big shoes to fill at both placekicker and punter in 2022.

Dicker has been a model of stability for the Longhorns for four seasons. He leaves Austin as the highest-scoring placekicker in Texas history, and with the third-most points of any player in Texas history. He is also the Longhorns’ all-time leader in made field goals and attempted field goals. He is fourth in program history in field-goal accuracy and second all-time in extra points made and attempted.

In 2021, he took on punter duties in the wake of Ryan Bujcevski’s injury and led the Big 12 in punting average, earned All-Big 12 First Team honors at punter and was a Ray Guy semifinalist.

What do the Longhorns have waiting in the wings? Let’s check it out.

PK 1 Gabriel Lozano

With just two kickers on the roster, we’ll give the nod to the sophomore from Austin (Texas) Westlake. Before not attempting a kick last season for the Longhorns, he spent two years at Texas Tech and kicked off a few footballs. In high school, he was an 81 percent field-goal kicker.

PK 2 Bert Auburn

Auburn attempted a few extra points and a few kickoffs for the Longhorns last season. So, at least he’s seen some game action. But, given the relative inexperience of both players, this will be an open competition.

P 1 Issac Pearson

It sounds like Bujcevski isn’t returning in 2022, per Burnt Orange Nation. If so, that means Pearson is the only long snapper on the roster entering spring workouts. Like Bujcevski, Pearson is Australian. He’s the third Prokick Australia alum to join the Longhorns (Bujcevski, Michael Dickson). Pearson did not attempt a punt in 2021.

LS 1 Zach Edwards

Another long-term starter out the door is Justin Mader, who has served as the Longhorns’ long snapper for four years. He was a senior. Edwards has been with the Longhorns three years, but he’s only seen time as a holder for Dicker.

LS 2 Chandler Kelehan

Not much to say here. He’s been a Longhorn for three seasons and he has never played. The Longhorns did sign 2022 recruit Lance St. Louis during the early signing period, but he is not an early enrollee.

