Longhorns Kicker Cameron Dicker Heading To NFL

The Longhorns will have to replace one of their top special teams players in 2022

The Texas Longhorns had one of the most dependable and versatile placekickers in the entire country over the last four seasons in Cameron Dicker.

As of Wednesday, however, that is set to change, with Dicker officially bypassing his final remaining year of eligibility, and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am for Longhorn Football, The University of Texas, and the City of Austin. To my coaches, professors, teammates, and fans, thank you for your support. There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of The University of Texas and of being a Longhorn. The Forty Acres has given me so much more than just a college football career and one of the best educations in the nation, it has given me an extended family that bleeds Burnt Orange. “The decision to stay one more year has weighed heavy on my heart, but after careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo my extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Saying goodbye to Texas is a decision that has been difficult and is one that I would not choose if I wasn’t confident that God is ready to use me in this next chapter. “Coming to Texas, I could never have imagined I’d be leaving holding the records of all-time field goals made and most points scored by a Texas kicker, as well as third in all-time points scored. I am humbled and honored by these accomplishments given all the great players who came before me. “I am so proud to have represented Texas as your kicker these last four years. I love this university and I love Longhorn Nation. The Forty Acres will always be home to me.”

Dicker is coming off of the best season of his career from an accuracy standpoint, hitting 86.7 percent of his attempts, including a perfect 10-10 from 20-39 yards. Dicker also made 49 of his 50 extra-point attempts.

The Lake Travis native finishes his Longhorns career scoring 386 points -- the most points ever by a Texas kicker and the third-most in program history regardless of position.

He also finishes as Texas' career leader in field goals made (60), career attempts (79), is second all-time in extra points made (206) and attempted (210), and fourth in career field goal accuracy at 75.9 percent.

While it will be difficult to replace Dicker, the Longhorns have a pair of talented kickers waiting in the wings for next season, including one of the 2021 class' top kicking prospects, Bert Auburn.

The Longhorns also signed Will Stone in the 2022 class.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.