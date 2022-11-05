Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns 'Focusing on Task at Hand' Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State

Despite entering their matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 5-3 record, the Texas Longhorns have a path to their first Big 12 championship game appearance since 2018.

With only two conference losses the Longhorns are in a prime position and mostly control their destiny when it comes to a potential conference championship game. As such, their matchup against the Wildcats has big Big 12 championship implications that come with it.

However, despite the possibility of an appearance in the Big 12 championship, Steve Sarkisian says the Longhorns are focused on the task at hand, which is beating the Wildcats.

"I think the guys have done a really good job of focusing on the task at hand and that’s playing a really good football game Saturday night and we’ll see if that’s good enough," Sarkisian said.

"But we have to play well to get the result that we want. I think we all want to win on Saturday. You have to do the work Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to put yourself in the best position for the result. I think our team has done that."

The Longhorns have shown signs of improvement in Sarkisian's second year, but it's clear they aren't quite where they want to be yet. While an appearance in the Big 12 championship game would go a long way toward meeting more of those goals, they can only play one game at a time.

