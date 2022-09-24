Longhorns Notebook: Texas Blows Second Half Lead, Loses 37-34 in OT To Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns traveled to Lubbock for a matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to kick off Big 12 conference play. Both teams entered 2-1, as the Longhorns looked to start conference play 1-0.

It was a slow start for the Longhorns for the second week in a row, however, they still managed to hold a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. The Red Raiders' offense managed touchdown drives of 18 and 13 plays respectively, giving them a 14-10 lead and all the momentum.

The Longhorns took the momentum right back, however, scoring two touchdowns before the half to a 24-14 lead into the locker room.

After giving up a fourth-quarter lead and trailing 34-31, Card went to work and drove the Longhorns down the field, leading to a 48-yard Bert Auburn field goal to force overtime at 34-34.

However, Bijan Robinson would fumble on the first play of overtime for the Longhorns, as Texas would fall 37-34 in overtime.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns'

Bijan is still that guy but needs more touches

Coming into the season, no Longhorn player had more hype surrounding them than running back Bijan Robinson. Several outlets had him as a projected first-round pick in the 2023 draft, widely regarding him as one of the best running back prospects in recent memory.



Against the Red Raiders, Robinson showed why he receives the hype he does, continuing to make his case for a first-round selection. He finished the day with 16 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yard tip-toed scamper down the sideline for a score.

Defense needs to get off the field

The Longhorns' defense that showed out against Alabama was nowhere to be found today against the Red Raiders. Simply put, they could not get off the field, allowing the Red Raiders to sustain several long touchdown drives and keep the Longhorn offense off the field.

The Red Raider offense had touchdown drives of 18, 13 and 10 plays each, keeping Texas off the field and playing keep away. If the Longhorns continue to allow such lengthy scoring drives, things could get ugly even deeper in Big 12 play.

Fourth quarter struggles persist

Last season the Longhorns gave up several fourth-quarter leads on their way to an ugly 5-7 season. In year two under Steve Sarkisian, an issue needed to be fixed.

It very clearly wasn't though, as the Longhorns yet again blew a fourth-quarter lead in the 37-34 overtime loss to the Red Raiders. The Longhorns simply cannot keep choking away fourth-quarter leads and expect to compete for anything of worth, let alone a Big 12 championship appearance.

