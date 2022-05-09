Position Preview: Texas Offense Features Talented Tight Ends

Development and influx of new talent provides hope that Texas tight ends will go from non-factors to featured players in 2022.

The tight end position at Texas last season mainly saw veterans Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley receive the bulk of playing time. In his five-year career at Texas, Brewer served as a plus-blocker but was a non-threat in the Texas passing game. Wiley seemed to have great potential as a pass-catcher given his large frame and mismatch capability, but that never materialized in his three years. Brewer has since moved on to the NFL and Wiley transferred to TCU.

Texas had four other tight ends on the roster in 2021. Three of those were true freshmen Jatavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis. Sophomore Brayden Liebrock has only appeared in seven games in three years, largely due to injuries.

The need for an experienced, impact player at tight end was clear for Steve Sarkisian and his staff headed into the offseason. The Texas staff found just that in Alabama tight end transfer Jahleel Billingsley, who shined in Sarkisian’s offense during the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship run. He will be a threat in the passing game with his ability to create mismatches.

Billingsley was misused in the Alabama offense in 2021 under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Billingsley was primarily used as a blocker and unable to showcase his full potential. Now that he is back in a familiar offense, Texas fans can expect him to be featured often this fall.

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines of spring camp was the development of Sanders. The former 5-star was a two-way player in high school at defensive end and tight end. When Sanders got to campus in the summer of 2021, Sarkisian and his staff felt he had the highest upside at tight end. However, despite his incredibly high ceiling, Sanders was used primarily in special teams as a true freshman.

Tight ends coach Jeff Banks has given Sanders extra attention in practice to improve as a blocker. Now with Sanders’ first spring camp in the rearview mirror, if that focus has paid off, expect Sanders to have a large role in 2022, both as an in-line blocker and as a pass-catching threat.

Sarkisian spoke on Sanders’ development this spring in a recent press-conference. “I think he’s had a really good spring for us,” Sarkisian said. “He has really evolved as a player. I think he’s a much more confident and comfortable blocker, but he is definitely a weapon in the pass game.”

Texas fans got a taste of what Sanders and Billingsley can provide during the Orange-White game. If spring camp playbooks are evidence, expect Sarkisian to utilize a 12-personnel package often this fall, featuring Sanders lined up as an in-line blocker and Billingsley flexed out wide.

Helm may never be listed as a starter this fall, but he is expected to be a contributor. Helm is an all-around good player, both as a blocker and as a pass-catcher, but he does not possess the talent to the level of Billingsley and Sanders. Behind Helm are Davis and Liebrock, neither of whom were healthy for spring practice.

With the addition of Billingsley and the development of Sanders, Texas has gone from the tight end position being a liability in recent years to now one capable of being a focal point in 2022.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.