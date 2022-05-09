Skip to main content

Position Preview: Texas Offense Features Talented Tight Ends

Development and influx of new talent provides hope that Texas tight ends will go from non-factors to featured players in 2022.

The tight end position at Texas last season mainly saw veterans Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley receive the bulk of playing time. In his five-year career at Texas, Brewer served as a plus-blocker but was a non-threat in the Texas passing game. Wiley seemed to have great potential as a pass-catcher given his large frame and mismatch capability, but that never materialized in his three years. Brewer has since moved on to the NFL and Wiley transferred to TCU.

Texas had four other tight ends on the roster in 2021. Three of those were true freshmen Jatavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis. Sophomore Brayden Liebrock has only appeared in seven games in three years, largely due to injuries.

Sanders

The need for an experienced, impact player at tight end was clear for Steve Sarkisian and his staff headed into the offseason. The Texas staff found just that in Alabama tight end transfer Jahleel Billingsley, who shined in Sarkisian’s offense during the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship run. He will be a threat in the passing game with his ability to create mismatches.

Billingsley was misused in the Alabama offense in 2021 under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Billingsley was primarily used as a blocker and unable to showcase his full potential. Now that he is back in a familiar offense, Texas fans can expect him to be featured often this fall.

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines of spring camp was the development of Sanders. The former 5-star was a two-way player in high school at defensive end and tight end. When Sanders got to campus in the summer of 2021, Sarkisian and his staff felt he had the highest upside at tight end. However, despite his incredibly high ceiling, Sanders was used primarily in special teams as a true freshman.

Tight ends coach Jeff Banks has given Sanders extra attention in practice to improve as a blocker. Now with Sanders’ first spring camp in the rearview mirror, if that focus has paid off, expect Sanders to have a large role in 2022, both as an in-line blocker and as a pass-catching threat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Earl Thomas
Play
News

Ex Longhorn Earl Thomas Threatens To ‘Poison’ Wife And Kids; Felony Arrest Warrant Issued

"Just pray for us, you know, as we go through this stuff," Thomas once said. "We're back talking, I'm seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_15377473
Play
Football

Former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon Sets Transfer Destination

Kelvontay Dixon to join three former Longhorns in Dallas

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago
neyor worthy
Play
Football

Position Preview: Texas Receivers Once Question Mark, Now Strength

Throughout Steve Sarkisian’s tumultuous first season, the lack of quality depth at receiver proved costly.

By Michael GresserMay 7, 2022
May 7, 2022

Sarkisian spoke on Sanders’ development this spring in a recent press-conference. “I think he’s had a really good spring for us,” Sarkisian said. “He has really evolved as a player. I think he’s a much more confident and comfortable blocker, but he is definitely a weapon in the pass game.”

Texas fans got a taste of what Sanders and Billingsley can provide during the Orange-White game. If spring camp playbooks are evidence, expect Sarkisian to utilize a 12-personnel package often this fall, featuring Sanders lined up as an in-line blocker and Billingsley flexed out wide.

attachment-Jahleel-Bill

Helm may never be listed as a starter this fall, but he is expected to be a contributor. Helm is an all-around good player, both as a blocker and as a pass-catcher, but he does not possess the talent to the level of Billingsley and Sanders. Behind Helm are Davis and Liebrock, neither of whom were healthy for spring practice.

With the addition of Billingsley and the development of Sanders, Texas has gone from the tight end position being a liability in recent years to now one capable of being a focal point in 2022. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Earl Thomas
News

Ex Longhorn Earl Thomas Threatens To ‘Poison’ Wife And Kids; Felony Arrest Warrant Issued

"Just pray for us, you know, as we go through this stuff," Thomas once said. "We're back talking, I'm seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_15377473
Football

Former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon Sets Transfer Destination

Kelvontay Dixon to join three former Longhorns in Dallas

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
neyor worthy
Football

Position Preview: Texas Receivers Once Question Mark, Now Strength

Throughout Steve Sarkisian’s tumultuous first season, the lack of quality depth at receiver proved costly.

By Michael GresserMay 7, 2022
Desmond Ricks
Recruiting

Texas Targets Elite CB Desmond Ricks

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMay 7, 2022
Screen_Shot_2020_03_24_at_11.23.07_AM.0
News

Texas Women Take Aim at Winning NCAA Regional Golf

Longhorns head to Albuquerque seeking an opportunity to take next step toward NCAA nationals in late May

By Matthew PostinsMay 7, 2022
USATSI_17110787
News

Former Longhorns David Abiara and Chris Adimora Commit To SMU

The Longhorns have lost a bevy of players to the transfer portal in the last month

By Matt GalatzanMay 6, 2022
Earl Thomas
News

Earl Thomas - Longhorns & NFL Legend - Wanted by Austin Police

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout.

By Longhorn Country StaffMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17498536
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

By Jonathan DavisMay 6, 2022