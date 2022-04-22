Where Does Texas Sit Among Top Coaching Jobs in College Football?

Does Texas deserve to land among the top five most attractive head coaching job positions in College Football

Throughout its 118-year history, the Texas Longhorns have been among the nation’s top college football programs. Given Texas’s storied history, the Longhorns’ head coaching position is a highly coveted position.

In fact, the Athletic recently ranked the top head coaching jobs in college football, and Texas was ranked No. 4 behind the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia, and one spot ahead of LSU.

Here is what the Athletic had to say about the job:

4. Texas Points: 164 Total votes: 55 First-place votes: 11 No surprise that this was one of the more divisive jobs and still one of the most prized positions in the sport. Other schools beneath the Longhorns on this list received more first-place or second-place votes, but they’re a tough program to leave off the ballot. Even with all the turmoil that has occurred at Texas over the last decade and the lack of Big 12 titles since 2009, the belief that this job has few peers in terms of upside still persists. They still make more money than anyone. They’re still located in an attractive city. They’re still living in an incredibly talent-rich state. Tom Herman and Charlie Strong were able to recruit at a top-five level early in their tenures regardless of record. The Longhorns haven’t done a great job lately of leveraging all that into the steady high-level success Mack Brown enjoyed, but it’s easy to see why many in the industry still believe this job can be one of the finest when fully optimized. “Too many meddlers over the last 10 years have hurt them,” one ACC staffer said. Brown’s successors have struggled to navigate the political elements of this job and appease all the power brokers. Alignment at Texas can be incredibly powerful and incredibly challenging to achieve and maintain. The standards are extremely high and will continue to be even as this program transitions into the SEC. Interestingly, Texas was included on less than one-third of the ballots from coaches and staffers who work in the Big 12. Is that just hate? Or is it more a sign that, at least within their current conference, there’s a belief this job is overhyped?

So, is this a fair placement? Aside from its rich history, The Forty Acres has served as a breeding ground for 351 players including 44 first-round draft picks, proving that Texas Football is one of the nation’s premier programs. Additionally, when Texas joined the SEC, it will be competing against several of the top teams in the country. After Texas leaves the Big 12, the already iconic Texas brand will receive much more attention. USA Today Sports Texas’s move to the SEC is a selling point for recruits and coaches alike who want to compete at the highest level. the city of Austin also offers a unique and diversified culture with distinct food, music and entertainment. Along with a national fanbase, the colors of burnt Orange are rocked normally throughout the city. With all this being said, Texas surely deserves to be placed as a top destination for recruits and coaches alike.

