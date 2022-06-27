Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4

The Texas Longhorns will open up Big 12 Conference play against arch-rival Texas Tech. Joey McGuire, the new head coach of the Red Raiders, will be looking for the first marquee win of his coaching career. The game should certainly provide plenty of fireworks just like last year's 70-35 barn burner win by the Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are experiencing a lot of turnover in their program as they only return two offensive linemen from last year's squad. Texas Tech is also in the midst of a quarterback battle between Tyler Shough and Donavan Smith. Their offense though will likely remain explosive with the return of dual running backs Tajh Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson who combined for 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Texas Tech will have no problem scoring points this year, but their kryptonite, as always, will be defense. New coach Joey McGuire will look to revamp the defense trying to improve upon allowing an average of 30 points a game and over 400 yards a game in the 2021 campaign. The key will be improving the secondary which allowed 268 passing yards per game, ranking dead last in the Big 12.

Texas Tech will be coming into the game battle-tested, as they host Houston and travel to Raleigh to face NC State in the non-conference.

Texas Tech remains a long-shot betting pick to win the conference sitting at +4500 to win the Big 12, via DraftKings

September 24th will mark the 72nd all-time meeting between the schools with the series heavily in favor of the Longhorns 54-17.

Be sure to stick to LonghornCountry.com as we preview all angles of the matchup with the Red Raiders throughout the week.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2021 Record: 7-6 (3-6 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Joey McGuire

McGuire will be making his coaching debut in 2022 season

Offensive Set: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 3-3-5 and 3-4

Returning Starters on Offense: 5

The Red Raiders run an air raid offense for a reason, averaging 30.3 points per game in 2021.

Projected Starters on Offense:

QB: Tyler Shough

RB: SaRodorick Thompson

WR (X): J.J. Sparkman

WR (Z): Loic Fouonji

WR (H): Myles Price

TE: Baylor Cupp

LT: Caleb Rogers

LG: Weston Wright

OC: Cade Briggs

RG: Landon Peterson

RT: Monroe Mills

Returning Starters on Defense: 5

The Red Raiders ranked 7th in the Big 12, allowing 30.2 points per game in 2021.

Projected Starters on Defense:

Edge: Tyree Wilson

NT: Jaylon Hutchings

DT: Phillip Blidi

LB (SAM): Josiah Pierre

LB (MIKE): Krishon Merriweather

LB (WILL): Dimitri Moore

SPUR: Reggie Pearson JR.

CB: Adrian Frye

S: Dadrion Traylor-Demerson

S: Marquis Waters

CB: Malik Dunlap

