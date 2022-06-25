Skip to main content

SEC Quarterbacks Express Their Thoughts on Arch Manning Committing to Texas

Future SEC opponents share their opinions to the Arch Manning Commitment

The college football world was taken over by Thibodaux, Louisiana this week, the place where Arch Manning announced his monumental commitment to the University of Texas.

Thibodaux is the site for the Manning Passing Academy- where many top SEC quarterbacks come to teach over 1,200 campers for the weekend. Many of these SEC quarterbacks will be competitors of Arch Manning and the Longhorns once they join the conference.

Thursday morning changed everything and now the excitement truly begins for Texas Longhorn Football to join the SEC. USA Today Network was able to chat with some SEC quarterbacks about their thoughts on Manning’s decision to come to Austin.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

“That was crazy,” Richardson said. “I didn’t think he was going to Texas, I thought he was going to go to the south. But hey, congrats to him.”

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

“I think it’s a good spot for him,” Rattler said. “I don’t know him personally, but I talked to his dad (and) he said he was comfortable with the decision.

“I think he’ll do good in Texas.”

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

“Congrats to him,” Hooker said.” (He’s) a Longhorn, hat’s off to him.

SEC Football is considered the premier conference when it comes to college football. As the last three national champions have been by teams reigning from the SEC. That is guaranteed to be enhanced once Oklahoma and Texas join in a few seasons.

Manning has yet to take his first snaps at Texas, but the clock has already started to tick in anticipation of him joining the Longhorns and competing on a weekly basis in front of an SEC crowd.

Manning will join the Longhorns with the class of 2023, but the Longhorns aren't scheduled to leave for the SEC until 2025. That could change, but for now, Manning will have a chance to hone his skills in the Big 12 before facing SEC defenses.

