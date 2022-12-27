Washington Huskies Playmakers to Watch vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their matchup against the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, they do so against a Washington team that won't have any opt-outs.

That could spell trouble for the Longhorns' defense as the Huskies boast one of college football's best offenses. Just how good, you might ask? Well, they had the fifth-best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense.

While the Huskies don't have any opt-outs, the Longhorns will be without their star running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The Huskies are beatable on defense, though, allowing opponents to score 26.3 points per game, good for 64th in the FBS, on 369.2 yards of total offense.

Now, here are key playmakers on both sides of the ball that could make life difficult for the Longhorns on Thursday.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

First and foremost, Penix announcing his intent to return for the 2023 season and thus play in the Alamo Bowl was big for the Huskies. With Penix at the helm, their offense is nearly impossible to stop.

Penix threw for 4,354 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season while completing 66 percent of his passes. However, the Longhorns' defense held opposing quarterbacks to 230.8 yards per game through the air.

If they can slow down Penix on Thursday, they can slow down a lethal Huskies offense.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan

Maybe picking two receivers in this spot is cheating, but when those two receivers are Odunze and McMillan, it had to be done. They were far and away Penix's favorite targets in a high-flying Huskies passing attack and could give the Texas secondary fits.

Odunze leads the Huskies in receiving yards at 1,088, with McMillan hot on his heels at 1,040 yards. McMillan leads Washington in catches and touchdowns, though, with 71 and eight respectfully. Not to be outdone, Odunze is one behind McMillan in both categories with 70 receptions and seven touchdowns himself.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Martin

With Robinson and Johnson both set to miss the bowl game, the Longhorns will rely heavily on quarterback Quinn Ewers as well as running back Jonathon Brooks. However, with Martin lining up on the defensive line for the Huskies, their night will not be fun.

Martin leads the Huskies in sacks, recording 8.5 while also registering a pass deflection and two forced fumbles. This could spell trouble for a young Texas offensive line, and one that at times has played inconsistently this season while protecting Ewers.

Safety Alex Cook

No, the Huskies defense was not an elite unit that shut down opponents on a weekly basis. Despite that, though, safety Alex Cook still flew around the field and displayed an impressive range in the process.

Cook led the Huskies in tackles, recording 77 total tackles. He showed an ability to come downhill and meet the ball carrier, and could make life difficult for Brooks and the rest of the Longhorns' rushing attack on Thursday. However, if Texas can keep him out of the picture, it will make for an interesting game.

