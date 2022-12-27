Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview
It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason.
Of course, that will not be an easy task as the Huskies went 10-2 this season with their two losses coming by a combined 17 points. Not only are the Longhorns facing a tough opponent, but they will be doing so without some key players.
Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Alamo Bowl. As for the Huskies, they will not have any opt outs.
However, the Longhorns have plenty of talent which should make their matchup with the Huskies an entertaining one.
Now, here is an in-depth look at the roster for the Huskies as well as what to expect come Thursday.
Washington Huskies
Record: 10-2 (7-2 Pac-12)
Coach: Kalen DeBoer
Offensive starters:
QB: Michael Penix Jr.
RB: Wayne Taulapapa
WR: Rome Odunze
WR: Ja'Lynn Polk
WR: Jalen McMillan
TE: Devin Culp
LT: Troy Fautanu
LG: Jaxson Kirkland
C: Corey Luciano
RG: Henry Bainivalu
RT: Roger Rosengarten
Former Texas QB Hudson Card Lands With Big Ten Program
Hudson Card has a home for the 2023 season.
Jonathon Brooks Holds Key For Texas In Alamo Bowl vs. Washington
A young weapon on the Longhorns' offense could be the difference-maker Saturday against the Huskies.
Arch Manning Redshirt? Not So Fast Says Longhorns Coach Sark
Many assume newly signed Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will redshirt in 2023. But Steve Sarkisian isn't concerned with that right now.
With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the way Washington produced one of the best offenses in college football. The Huskies had the fifth best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense.
Defensive starters:
EDGE: Jeremiah Martin
NT: Faatui Tuitele
DT: Tuli Letuligasenoa
EDGE: Bralen Trice
LB: Cam Bright
LB: Alphonzo Tuputala
HUSKY: Dominique Hampton
CB: Mishael Powell
SS: Alex Cook
FS: Asa Turner
CB: Jordan Perryman
While the Huskies' offense was one of the best in college football, the defense was much more middle-of-the-road. They allowed opponents to score 26.3 points per game, good for 64th in the FBS, on 369.2 yards of total offense.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.