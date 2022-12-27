Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

It is officially game week once again, as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. A win for the Longhorns would cap off a successful second season for Steve Sarkisian and build momentum heading into the offseason.

Of course, that will not be an easy task as the Huskies went 10-2 this season with their two losses coming by a combined 17 points. Not only are the Longhorns facing a tough opponent, but they will be doing so without some key players.

Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Alamo Bowl. As for the Huskies, they will not have any opt outs.

However, the Longhorns have plenty of talent which should make their matchup with the Huskies an entertaining one.

Now, here is an in-depth look at the roster for the Huskies as well as what to expect come Thursday.

Washington Huskies

Record: 10-2 (7-2 Pac-12)

Coach: Kalen DeBoer

Offensive starters:

QB: Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Wayne Taulapapa

WR: Rome Odunze

WR: Ja'Lynn Polk

WR: Jalen McMillan

TE: Devin Culp

LT: Troy Fautanu

LG: Jaxson Kirkland

C: Corey Luciano

RG: Henry Bainivalu

RT: Roger Rosengarten

With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the way Washington produced one of the best offenses in college football. The Huskies had the fifth best scoring offense in the FBS at 40.8 points per game on a whopping 521.7 yards of total offense.

Defensive starters:

EDGE: Jeremiah Martin

NT: Faatui Tuitele

DT: Tuli Letuligasenoa

EDGE: Bralen Trice

LB: Cam Bright

LB: Alphonzo Tuputala

HUSKY: Dominique Hampton

CB: Mishael Powell

SS: Alex Cook

FS: Asa Turner

CB: Jordan Perryman

While the Huskies' offense was one of the best in college football, the defense was much more middle-of-the-road. They allowed opponents to score 26.3 points per game, good for 64th in the FBS, on 369.2 yards of total offense.

