West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch in Week 5

The Mountaineers will have a new look offense in 2022.

In week five of the 2022 season, The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on October 1, where they will look to avenge their late-season loss in 2021

Last year's loss kept the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, giving the team new motivations heading into a new season.

The Mountaineers largely struggled in 2021, but will field some new impressive talent in 2022, as well as returning their entire starting offensive line.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

Last year, the Mountaineers had major struggles on offense ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. 

The Mountaineers did rank fourth in the conference in passing offense and will be welcoming in arguably the most physically talented passer in school history next fall.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Mountaineers' offensive players to watch in Week 5

QB JT Daniels

As the new man under center in 2022, the Mountaineers' offense will likely live and die by the success of Georgia transfer JT Daniels. Once the starting quarterback for last year's national champion Bulldogs, Daniels never found his stride in Athens. 

However, the talent is undeniable, and if he can find in the Big 12 what he was missing in the SEC, the Mountaineers could be in for a surprising season.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

The Mountaineers leading returning receiver from a year ago, Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be key in the Daniels' success in his first year in Morgantown. He will also now be the main focus of the passing game after the transfer of Winston Wright Jr. to Florida State. 

Last season, Ford-Wheaton had 42 catches for 575 yards and three scores. 

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

Replacing a 1,000-yard rusher is never an easy task, but it is one Tony Mathis Jr. must undertake. 

Now the feature back in the offense, Mathis Jr. replaces Leddie Brown, who last year rushed for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

Mathis Jr. on the other hand had 72 carries for just 312 yards, with no touchdowns. If the Mountaineers are going to be a contender, those numbers will have to go up. 

