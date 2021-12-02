Texas Standout Rookie WR Honored By Big 12

Xavier Worthy might be the key piece of Texas' offense and the recruiting pitch to Longhorn nation under Steve Sarkisian. His first-year success on the Forty Acres is now being recognized nationally.

Worthy was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year following a record-setting campaign. In 12 games, the Fresno, Calif. native recorded 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 15.8 yards per play.

Against Kansas in Week 10, Worthy broke Mike Williams' freshman record in receiving touchdown with a 33-yard reception from Hudson Card. Worthy also broke Williams' receiving yards (809) and receptions (40) throughout the year.

"Roy Williams is a legend at this school, so it's huge just to have one of his records," Worthy said last month.

In terms of targets, Worthy has been Texas' go-to weapon as well. Between both Card and fellow QB Casey Thompson, the freshman was targeted over 100 times throughout the 5-7 season. Jordan Whittington, the team's No. 2 receiver for most of the season, only tallied 56 targets and 26 catches.

Worthy finished with four-game of over 100 receiving and scored in seven contests. His best game of the year came against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in which he tallied nine catches for 271 yards and a pair of scores.

Against Kansas, Worthy hauled in 14 catches for 151 yards and three TDs off a season-high 23 targets. He is now the sixth Texas player to earn Offensive Freshman of the Year and the first since Colt McCoy in 2006.

“I don’t think the moment, at any time for him since showing up here on campus or in any game, is too big for him,” Sarkisian said earlier this season. “That’s the sign of a really unique competitor. He’s wired the right way DNA-wise — that’s for sure.”

Four Longhorns were honored among the Big 12 awards. Worthy, along with running back Bijan Robinson, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, and punter Cameron Dicker all were named first-team All-Big 12 members for their contributions this season.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year following his FBS record of 24 games with a touchdown. Hall led the Big 12 and finished fifth among all FBS runners in rushing with 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. Since arriving in Ames in 2019, the Cyclones running back has recorded 50 total touchdowns.

The Longhorns will not be playing in a bowl game later this month.

