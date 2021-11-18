Texas' Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Announced as Semifinalists for Coveted Postseason Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy have been announced as semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, according to an announcement from the organization on Thursday.

The Longhorns have had an underwhelming season in the win column, to say the least. The team currently sits at a 4-6 heading into Saturday's road matchup with West Virginia.

Still, the offensive tandem of Robinson and Worthy has been one of the lone bright spots in what has been a disappointing season for Longhorn fans.

Both players have already been in contention for multiple individual awards leading up to this point. Robinson was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist on Nov. 1, while Worthy was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Nov. 3 and the Shaun Alexander Award watchlist on Nov. 9.

The duo has accounted for 26 of the 49 total touchdowns scored by the Longhorns this season. They've been without a doubt the most explosive playmakers for Steve Sarkisian's offense this season.

However, Sark's offense took a huge hit in the 57-56 loss to Kansas this past Saturday, as it was announced that Robinson would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated elbow. The injury occurred late in the game when Robinson attempted to stiff-arm a Jayhawks' defender near the goal line.

Robinson's impressive sophomore season comes to a close, as he finishes with 195 carries, 1,127 yards, and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 26 catches for 295 yards and four scores. His 1,127 rushing yards is good for 10th-most in Division 1 through 10 games.

For the true freshman Worthy, two games remain to add to what has been a memorable first season on the Forty Acres. Worthy broke the Longhorn freshman receiving touchdown record against Kansas on Saturday, passing Roy Williams's previous mark of eight in 2000.

Worthy did so by obliterating the Kansas secondary to the tune of 14 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He now leads all Texas receivers on the season in catches (49), yards (831), and touchdowns (11). His 11 touchdowns also put him in a five-way tie for most receiving scores in all of Division 1 this season.

The winner of the award will be announced on Jan. 12, 2022.

