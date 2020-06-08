Major Outlet Predicts Texas Longhorns in New Year's Six Bowl

The Sporting News recently released its 2020-21 bowl projections, placing the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

The outlet predicts the Longhorns will meet up with the Boise State Broncos in a Dec. 30 showdown.

Boise State, which started playing football in 1968, currently boasts the best historical winning percentage in the FBS at .731. Texas ranks seventh all time in winning percentage (.704), fourth all time in wins (916) and second all time in bowl wins (56).

The two teams have never met on the gridiron, but that doesn't mean there isn't history between programs. Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin served as the Texas offensive coordinator from 2012-13 under Mack Brown. He previously held the same role with Broncos from 2006-10.

Texas has played in the Cotton Bowl 22 times, more than any other bowl game by a wide margin (the Bluebonnet Bowl is second at six). However, the Longhorns haven't been in the game since a 35-20 win over LSU in 2003.

The Sporting News has Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff to take on Ohio State, Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl to play USC, West Virginia in the First Responder Bowl against Wyoming, Kansas State against Indiana in the Cactus Bowl, Baylor in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Bowl against Mississippi State.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI