Major Texas Longhorns Target J.D. Coffey Set to Make Commitment Monday

Chris Dukes

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Kennedale is the No. 7 safety, No. 29 player in the state of Texas and No. 173 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Rated the No. 1 safety in the state by most recruiting services, Coffey has drawn attention from many of the top dogs when it comes to recruiting defensive backs around the country including LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington. 

Watching his film: Coffey is a natural, roaming center-field free safety with top-end range and strong football instincts. He's capible of covering large swaths of the field at the same time and is physical enough to both protect the middle and come downhill in the run game. A sure tackler, he wraps up with both arms and delivers a pop. Projects as a free safety but could play strong safety or nickel if asked.

Where Texas stands: The buzz coming from those in the recruiting scene seems to point toward Texas as the possible destination for the four-star safety prospect. He spoke highly of the Texas program when talking with Longhorns SI last month. 

“Austin is a great town with a lot of opportunities,” he said.

Texas fans should certainly tune in tomorrow for what could be good news. 

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Can Texas land a commitment from one of the state's top cornerbacks?

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Florida Running Back

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back Richard Young

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Dallas Wide Receiver Prospect

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for the services of 2023 athlete Daniel Demery.

Chris Dukes

Texas Governor Doesn't Expect Stadiums to Go Past 50 Percent Capacity

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot told all 12 FBS athletic directors he doesn't expect stadiums to be more than half full

Chris Dukes

Texas student-athletes call for change

Longhorn athletes across all sports posted a picture on social media Friday afternoon demanding change for the fall semester.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Student Athletes Ask for Changes to 'The Eyes of Texas'

Several Texas student athletes have backed a recent letter written by Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles and teammates.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Staff Adapting to New Schedule

The Texas staff will have to try and squeeze as much as possible into the time allotted by the NCAA

Chris Dukes

Report: NCAA To Vote on Allowing Basketball Coaches Access to Players

The vote to allow players and coaches in-person to work together in person could come as soon as next week.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Elder was taken with the 156th overall pick.

Longhorn Country Staff