Major Texas Longhorns Target J.D. Coffey Set to Make Commitment Monday

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Kennedale is the No. 7 safety, No. 29 player in the state of Texas and No. 173 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Rated the No. 1 safety in the state by most recruiting services, Coffey has drawn attention from many of the top dogs when it comes to recruiting defensive backs around the country including LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Watching his film: Coffey is a natural, roaming center-field free safety with top-end range and strong football instincts. He's capible of covering large swaths of the field at the same time and is physical enough to both protect the middle and come downhill in the run game. A sure tackler, he wraps up with both arms and delivers a pop. Projects as a free safety but could play strong safety or nickel if asked.

Where Texas stands: The buzz coming from those in the recruiting scene seems to point toward Texas as the possible destination for the four-star safety prospect. He spoke highly of the Texas program when talking with Longhorns SI last month.

“Austin is a great town with a lot of opportunities,” he said.

Texas fans should certainly tune in tomorrow for what could be good news.

