Matthew McConaughey Delivers Positive Message to the Longhorn Nation

Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey sent a message to the Longhorn Nation on Friday, encouraging those isolated by COVID-19 to stay positive and use this time in isolation to reflect on themselves and their loved ones.

He also delived a positive message to athletes, reminding them to take care of their bodies and spirits.

Rather than paraphrase, we transcribed the Minister of Culture's speech for you to read yourselves. We also included the video at the bottom.

"Crazy times, oh, we're all in a mess. Remember that. Let's also remember that this too shall pass. We're going to be getting through this. Keep that in your mind when you start getting frustrated with a lifestyle change. You know, we are going to get through this. If we help ourselves and we have each other."

"To all the students out there. As I said to you before, look, I understand that a lot more responsibility has been thrown on your doorstep a lot sooner than you bargained for. You've been asked to grow up quicker in these COVID-19 times than you ever bargained for. But at the same time, it's a fact. It's here. So we need you to be as responsible for yourself and for each other as possible. If I protect myself, I'm protecting you. If you protect yourself you're protecting me. You can look back and say 'I handled that. I dealt the best way I could.' This is a very frustrating time. Same time, there's a real opportunity here time for each one of us individually, and as a university, as an institution, to take some inventory on ourselves. And ask ourselves, what are we doing?"

"What are we doing? individually, take this time to write take this time to get to know yourself better. Take this time to get to know your loved ones better. Take this time to take inventory with your the courses you're taking in the direction you want to take in life."

"I miss sports. I miss our sports. I miss the baseball. I miss the basketball. I miss the football. Those seasons are going to come back though."

"All the athletes out there, make sure you take care of yourself right now too. So when it is time to come back in, you don't have so much to make up, you know, physically, mentally, spiritually. And that goes for all of us, even non athlete. You know when it's time to come out of this and that time will come. Let's be ready to come roaring out of the gate and lead like we can. To follow leaders. Like we know we should. Let's make this time count. Again."

"Let's get out of this, look back at this red light we're in right now as a green light. Look back in the rearview mirror of our life and go I remember those months have alone they may be where we were cooling team, or nobody knew what the hell is going on. But no one had any point about when we were going to be out of this. What was frustrating I couldn't leave the house couldn't have been like a like I always knew I was gonna have in college. Look back on these times and go: "Well, maybe it wasn't ideal, but I handled it. I took care of myself. I did my best to take care of my lungs.'"

"Keep the horns out, baby. Hook em! The eyes of Texas are upon you."