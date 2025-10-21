Longhorns Country

Multiple Texas Longhorns Stand Out in Week 7 of NFL Season

The NFL nears its halfway point as former Texas Longhorns look to contribute to their teams at the professional level.

Henry Hipschman

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returned to the field against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returned to the field against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Though the Longhorns did not seem their usual self on the offensive end on Saturday, there were plenty of exciting offensive and defensive performances in the NFL this week, with former Longhorns across the league contributing at the pro level.

As the pros approach the midway point of the season, it's time for another addition of Longhorns in the NFL.

Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles

S Andrew Mukuba
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Andrew Mukuba once again showed out for the Philadelphia Eagles, recording three total tackles, a pass defended and an interception in the team's game against the Vikings.

Mukuba now boasts two interceptions on the season.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

WR Matthew Golde
Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) is pushed out of bounds by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Golden saw four targets in the Packers contest against the Cardinals, recording four catches, 37 total yards and 9.2 yards per catch.

This is the third time Golden has walked away from a game with at least four catches this season.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

RB Bijan Robinson
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) high-fives Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Robinson has been so valuable in the pass and the run game that he already has 914 total yards so far on the season. While, he may not be finding the endzone to the same degree as last season, he is still continuing to grow into one of the NFL's best young defenders.

Robinson currently has four total touchdowns on the season, two rushing and two receiving. The young backs' 524 rushing yards are currently the fifth most in the league.

Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks

DL Byron Murphy II
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

With Seattle, Murphy and the Seahawks took a 27-12 victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Monday night. Murphy himself recorded three total tackles against Minnesota.

The young defensive lineman currently totals 29 total tackles and four and a half sacks on the season.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Xavier Worthy
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On four targets, Xavier Worthy caught the ball three times for 37 receiving yards. Worthy currently sits with 180 total receiving yards on the season, along with a touchdown scored in last week's game against the Lions.

With the return of Rashee Rice at wide receiver, Worthy may see his number of targets dip in the coming weeks.

T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

DL T'Vondre Swea
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T'Vondre Sweat has now played in two games this season for the Titans, returning to the field this past Saturday against the Patriots, recording six total tackles and a sack.

This is Sweat's first appearance with the team since suffering an ankle injury in week one of the season. Now back on the field, the second-year defensive lineman can get back to work with the Titans' defense.

