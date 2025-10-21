Multiple Texas Longhorns Stand Out in Week 7 of NFL Season
Though the Longhorns did not seem their usual self on the offensive end on Saturday, there were plenty of exciting offensive and defensive performances in the NFL this week, with former Longhorns across the league contributing at the pro level.
As the pros approach the midway point of the season, it's time for another addition of Longhorns in the NFL.
Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Mukuba once again showed out for the Philadelphia Eagles, recording three total tackles, a pass defended and an interception in the team's game against the Vikings.
Mukuba now boasts two interceptions on the season.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden saw four targets in the Packers contest against the Cardinals, recording four catches, 37 total yards and 9.2 yards per catch.
This is the third time Golden has walked away from a game with at least four catches this season.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson has been so valuable in the pass and the run game that he already has 914 total yards so far on the season. While, he may not be finding the endzone to the same degree as last season, he is still continuing to grow into one of the NFL's best young defenders.
Robinson currently has four total touchdowns on the season, two rushing and two receiving. The young backs' 524 rushing yards are currently the fifth most in the league.
Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks
With Seattle, Murphy and the Seahawks took a 27-12 victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Monday night. Murphy himself recorded three total tackles against Minnesota.
The young defensive lineman currently totals 29 total tackles and four and a half sacks on the season.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
On four targets, Xavier Worthy caught the ball three times for 37 receiving yards. Worthy currently sits with 180 total receiving yards on the season, along with a touchdown scored in last week's game against the Lions.
With the return of Rashee Rice at wide receiver, Worthy may see his number of targets dip in the coming weeks.
T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
T'Vondre Sweat has now played in two games this season for the Titans, returning to the field this past Saturday against the Patriots, recording six total tackles and a sack.
This is Sweat's first appearance with the team since suffering an ankle injury in week one of the season. Now back on the field, the second-year defensive lineman can get back to work with the Titans' defense.