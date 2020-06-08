LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

NCAA Taking Major Steps Toward Setting a Preseason Practice Schedule

Chris Dukes

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report the NCAA's current plan to return to college football practice. 

The governing body is currently circulating a proposal that could have coaches interacting with their players by the first week of July and potentially conducting walk-through practices approximately two weeks later. 

The current plan would have the season starting on its scheduled date with no delays to the beginning of play. It appears to be close to becoming a reality. 

“We’re 90% there,” Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director and chair of the Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated in an interview Monday.

The NCAA began allowing players to work out on campus starting June 1, though the Big 12 pushed back its date for member schools to June 15. 

Several Texas players began the heavy screening process today to get back on campus that includes testing for the novel coronavirus as well as temperature checks. 

Players will be allowed to work out for up to 20 hours a week once they are cleared through the screening process. 

Everything will move forward on a tenative basis as officials continue to prepare for all sorts of contingencies up to and after the start of the year. 

Virus outbreaks aren’t only possible in the preseason. Many expect that some programs won’t play a full schedule of games because of outbreaks. “The idea of interrupted seasons is fairly likely,” says Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. “The idea of flexible scheduling is needed. With the number of universities we have, on Sunday you might find out your opponent isn’t going to play this week. Got to pick up another game. Might have two teams show up and can’t play (that day).”

 Already, programs have reported that several of their athletes have tested positive since returning to voluntary workouts, an expected result. However, several states are experiencing a surge in the virus since reopening. Lyons doesn’t expect a universal shutdown if the virus delays or interrupts a portion of schools during the preseason. That is a local issue. “You could end up having a state that is having a spike and go back to Phase I,” he says. “That’s where you’ll have to deal with it on a local basis and not a national basis.”

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Longhorn Lamarcus Aldridge To Miss Rest of Season

The San Antonio Spurs standout had surgery on his right shoulder in April

Tomer Barazani

Major Outlet Predicts Texas Longhorns in New Year's Six Bowl

The Sporting News has the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl taking on the Boise State Broncos

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Tackles in 2020?

Texas brings back a ton of experience at nearly every level of the defense

Chris Dukes

Could the Texas Longhorns Pursue Alabama Grad Transfer Receiver?

Reports have surfaced that Texas could make a move for Alabama transfer wide receiver Tyrell Shavers

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Purchases Stake in MLS Team

The two-time NBA finals MVP, and former Longhorn, has bought a minority stake, somewhere between one and five percent, in Major League Soccer side, Philadelphia Union. Durant joins a growing list of celebrities who are invested in MLS clubs.

Tomer Barazani

Longhorn Network to Showcase Texas Athletics’ NCAA Success

LHN will feature UT’s Baseball, Softball and Volleyball programs this month.

Longhorn Country Staff

Former Longhorn Commit Pledges to USC

Austin local Lake McRee, announced on Saturday that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career in Southern California.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Defensive End

Shemar Turner released his list of top five schools and the Longhorns made the cut.

Chris Dukes

Which Texas Longhorns Remain in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando according to reports.

Tomer Barazani

Joseph Ossai Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

The junior JACK led the Longhorns in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and hurries last season.

Chris Dukes