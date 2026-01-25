New Texas Longhorns Playmaker Named Among CFB's 'Most Impactful' Transfers

The 2026 transfer portal class was a standout unit for the Texas Longhorns. According to 247Sports, they brought in the No. 3 class in the country, adding talent to the offensive and defensive line, along with several big-time playmakers.

One of the biggest additions Texas made, though, was a five-star transfer portal addition from another SEC school. The former top-five recruit was listed as one of the most impactful transfer portal additions by On3 as he heads into the 2026 season and looks to deliver on his hype.

Cam Coleman Recognized Among Most Impactful Transfer Portal Additions

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall (0) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have had many talented wide receivers over the last few seasons. Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden were first-round picks, while Adonai Mitchell went just outside the top 50. However, it has been a while since there has been a wide receiver with Cam Coleman's hype in Austin, Texas.

Coleman spent his first two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, totaling 93 receptions for 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal and chose Texas over Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and Alabama in a tight recruiting battle.

On3 listed Coleman as one of the transfer portal additions that is expected to have the biggest impact in 2026. Pete Nakos wrote that Coleman provides the Longhorns with a "game-changing wide receiver for Arch Manning."

Coleman was ranked as the No. 6 player in the transfer portal by 247Sports and No. 2 by On3. The former SEC All-Freshman stays within the conference as he looks to deliver on his five-star hype with a breakout season.

What Does Cam Coleman Bring to the Texas Longhorns?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman's addition in the transfer portal was one of Steve Sarkisian's biggest recruiting wins. Over the last few seasons, players like Isaiah Bond from Alabama, Golden from Houston, and Mitchell from Georgia have made immediate impacts after joining the program.

Athletically, Coleman brings plenty to Texas' offense, giving the team the true No. 1 option they lacked at times in 2025. The Alabama native is capable of being a jump-ball winner as a vertical threat — winning 13 of 22 contested catches in 2025. He adds a 6'3" frame to the X-receiver role with a rare combination of size and speed.

After recording 598 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers in 2024 as a freshman, fans expected Coleman to take the next step toward superstardom in 2025. He caught 56 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns, while Auburn's passing game struggled.

As a team, Auburn threw for just 2,365 yards and 11 touchdowns; this explains Coleman's staggered growth in his sophomore season. The Tigers' team PFF passing grade of 57.1 was 10th-worst among Power Four programs in 2025.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates a first down as the Auburn Tigers take on the Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Texas got off to a slow start offensively, Manning and the Longhorns found their stride late in the season. Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, which should provide Coleman with a better opportunity to produce offensively.

Coleman will pair with junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo to form one of the most dangerous pass-catching duos in the SEC. Wingo led Texas in receptions (54), receiving yards (834), and receiving touchdowns, and Coleman's presence on the outside should only further open the passing game for Wingo and Manning.

Additionally, the Longhorns have rejuvenated their running game in 2026. Texas rushed for 1,761 yards in 2025 — the fewest in a season in the Sarkisian era. Previously, the Longhorns had never rushed for fewer than 2,300 yards in a season.

With additions like Melvin Siani, the program tried to upgrade along the offensive line, and a running back duo of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown should be dangerous out of the backfield. When paired with Manning's dual-threat ability and the threats of Coleman and Wingo on the outside, the Longhorns should have one of the best play-action offenses in the country in 2026.