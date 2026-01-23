2 Texas Longhorns Named to Way-Too-Early Top 10 Players List

With the 2025 season officially in the books, all eyes have turned towards 2026.

Team rankings have been released across multiple platforms, and on Thursday, On3 even released a Way-Too-Early Top 100 players list.

Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receiver Cam Coleman earned the No. 5 and 10 spots, respectively, making their team the only one to have more than one player ranked within the top 10.

Colin Simmons returns to lead Texas defense

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons has been a force to be reckoned with since his freshman year in Austin, and it seems like analysts predict him to take his play to new heights this upcoming season. His playmaking abilities force offenses to build their game plans around his presence, as he logged 91 impact plays this season.

With his junior year approaching, he will likely be expected to step up even further as a leader within this defensive unit, controlling the field and using his athleticism to dominate in 2026.

Only one defensive player and three overall players stand between him and being ranked as the No. 1 player on this list, signifying just how well-respected he is in the world of college football.

What Coleman means for Texas’ offense

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Simmons is anchoring Texas’ defense, Coleman will be on the other side of the ball trying to help generate explosiveness offensively.

The highly sought after Auburn Tigers transfer had his pick of the litter when it came to finding a new landing spot, but his visits and experiences while in the portal led him to the Forty Acres. He recorded 56 receptions for 708 yards in 2025, but the Tigers didn’t seem to be able to use him to his full potential during his first two years in college.

Per On3, over 35 percent of Coleman’s targets were deemed “tossups” last season, so many fans and analysts look forward to seeing what he is able to do with quarterback Arch Manning throwing his passes.

Having Ryan Wingo and Coleman taking the field together could create threatening situations for opposing defenses, exactly what head coach Steve Sarkisian hoped for while recruiting the elite receiver out of the transfer portal.

He’s one of three wide receivers to make this top 10 list, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to live up to the hype come September.

Texas has weapons for 2026

What these two players have in common is that they seem to be able to alter a team’s entire production level with their individual efforts alone.

This rankings list is just one of many that will circulate between now and August, but both of these players are battle tested in the SEC and have proven themselves worthy of recognition.

When the 2026 season commences in just over seven months, both Simmons and Coleman will be players to watch in burnt orange.