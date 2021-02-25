NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

NFL-Bound Ehlinger Predicts Fate Of Next Longhorns QBs

Former Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger On Casey Thompson and Hudson Card: "The Sky's The Limit"
Author:
Publish date:

After being named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award winner on Tuesday, the Longhorns outgoing quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, reflected on his career while also expressing his excitement about the Texas program’s future.

When asked about the upcoming competition for starting quarterback, Ehlinger offered high praise for both contenders, Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, saying, “I think the sky's the limit for both of those guys.”

Ehlinger continued that he is “looking forward to watching Texas win some championships in the next few years,” under the new coaching staff.

READ MORE: Sam Ehlinger NFL Draft Dream? It's Close

READ MORE: Position Preview: How Can Jeff Banks Help to Improve Special Teams?

New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian also seems optimistic about his new quarterbacks competing:

“I feel pretty good [about quarterbacks] at this point … I think we’ve got two kind-of frontline guys to start the process.”

While Card appeared to be Texas’s frontrunner for starting quarterback after his impressive summer camp, Thompson showed glimpses of greatness during the Alamo Bowl. Here are Sarkisian’s thoughts:

READ MORE: 2022 QB Texas Commit to Play in Polynesian All-Star Bowl

“I do like the maturity of [Thompson]. I like what he brought in the [Alamo Bowl] game. You got a pretty good feel. We’ve obviously dug into a lot of practice tape. I like the skill set of Hudson Card. I think he’s a really talented player, and you see that when you dig into the practice tape.”

Nevertheless, Sarkisian will offer both quarterbacks a fair competition in spring camp to compete for the starting role. And NFL-bound Ehlinger will be watching.

CONTINUE READING: Recruiting Tracker: Top DT Includes Texas in Top-10

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

D084C3E2-A5FA-42DA-A312-DF3D96FF0669
Football

NFL-Bound Ehlinger Predicts Fate Of Next Longhorns QBs

Former Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger On Casey Thompson and Hudson Card: "The Sky's The Limit"

241B2D97-7EB8-49C5-9B94-BA5E2E257A04
Football

Sam Ehlinger's NFL Draft Dream? It's Close

One week down in Mobile might be Sam Ehlinger's ticket to the NFL in a COVID-19 year

USATSI_11415946
Football

Position Preview: How Can Jeff Banks Help to Improve Special Teams?

Will New Texas Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks Make a Difference for the Longhorns?

USATSI_15436389
Men's Basketball

Texas Sweeps Season Series Over Jayhawks in 75-72 OT Win

The Texas Longhorns became the first Big 12 team to sweep the Kansas Jayhawks in the Bill Self era on Tuesday night in a 75-72 overtime win at Allen Field House

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Wins Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award winner on Tuesday night, putting a cap on a tremendous college career.

ED1F9CB1-F359-40C2-9E0D-E402D846AF97
News

Cowboys Legend Aikman Visits Longhorns Campus

Legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's tour of college football continued on Tuesday with a stop at the University of Texas, where he met up with another legend in former Longhorn QB Colt McCoy

USATSI_15445806
News

Big 12 Announces Longhorns MBB Schedule Adjustments

Following a flurry of postponements over the last few weeks, the Big 12 Conference officially announced the schedule adjustments for each team

Screen-Shot-2020-08-14-at-2.15.03-PM (1)
News

2022 QB Texas Commit to Play in Polynesian All-Star Bowl

The Texas Longhorns' new major 2022 commit Maalik Murphy has been selected as one of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars.