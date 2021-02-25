NFL-Bound Ehlinger Predicts Fate Of Next Longhorns QBs

Former Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger On Casey Thompson and Hudson Card: "The Sky's The Limit"

After being named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award winner on Tuesday, the Longhorns outgoing quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, reflected on his career while also expressing his excitement about the Texas program’s future.

When asked about the upcoming competition for starting quarterback, Ehlinger offered high praise for both contenders, Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, saying, “I think the sky's the limit for both of those guys.”

Ehlinger continued that he is “looking forward to watching Texas win some championships in the next few years,” under the new coaching staff.

New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian also seems optimistic about his new quarterbacks competing:

“I feel pretty good [about quarterbacks] at this point … I think we’ve got two kind-of frontline guys to start the process.”

While Card appeared to be Texas’s frontrunner for starting quarterback after his impressive summer camp, Thompson showed glimpses of greatness during the Alamo Bowl. Here are Sarkisian’s thoughts:

“I do like the maturity of [Thompson]. I like what he brought in the [Alamo Bowl] game. You got a pretty good feel. We’ve obviously dug into a lot of practice tape. I like the skill set of Hudson Card. I think he’s a really talented player, and you see that when you dig into the practice tape.”

Nevertheless, Sarkisian will offer both quarterbacks a fair competition in spring camp to compete for the starting role. And NFL-bound Ehlinger will be watching.

