NFL Legacy Recruit Includes Texas Longhorns Among Finalists

While Early National Signing Day has meant that most of the recruiting spotlight has been absorbed by prospects in the class of 2026, sought-after recruits in the class of 2027 continue navigating through their own recruiting processes.

Among these players is three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson, who hails from Cypress, Texas.

Vickerson has narrowed his college search to eight programs, with the Texas Longhorns being one of them.

Who else is in contention for Vickerson’s commitment?

The other seven programs in the hunt for Vickerson are as follows: the SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Ohio State Buckeyes.

As can be inferred from this list of schools, the Longhorns have quite a bit of competition in their pursuit of Vickerson. With three other programs in the state of Texas alone still in the running, the Longhorns might have a hard time using proximity to Cypress as an advantage.

The strength of their program’s defensive reputation throughout these past few years could help Texas, but other programs like Ohio State and Texas A&M could also provide a strong environment for him to grow.

What does Vickerson bring to the table as a recruit?

Nov 30, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (94) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos won 29-16. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Vickerson is currently the No. 46 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 59 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Additionally, being the son of former collegiate and NFL defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson might suggest that Amari has what it takes to thrive at the next level. Kevin played for the Michigan State Spartans from 2001-2004, and he went on to have an eight-season career in the NFL.

Amari has received attention at the national level, acquiring over 35 offers through his recruitment process so far. With a full season at Cypress Ranch High School still ahead of him, Vickerson still has plenty of time to hone his craft and prepare for college football.

This means that he also still has plenty of time to make a decision regarding his future. Peak commitment season for 2027 recruits is still a little way away, but narrowing his search down to eight programs marks a strong step in the right direction for Vickerson.

He will likely take at least a few official visits before announcing his commitment, and the Forty Acres could easily be one of his destinations. With the class of 2026 getting closer to being finalized, more attention will likely start to shift towards 2027 prospects.