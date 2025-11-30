Tim Tebow Explains Why the Texas Longhorns Belong in the College Football Playoff
Ever since the No. 16 Texas Longhorns toppled the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night, discussions around which programs should make the College Football Playoff have only grown more intense.
As of right now, Texas currently sits behind programs like No. 15 Michigan, No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Utah, and No. 12 Miami. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the Wolverines were the only ones on the bubble to be handed a loss on Saturday.
While it's still unlikely that head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns make the playoff, one SEC Network analyst believes that they've done more than enough to be considered one of the 12 best teams in the country. Despite not getting too much help in their quest for a playoff berth, Tim Tebow believes that Texas should be in the mix for the national title.
Tebow's Argument for the Longhorns
On Saturday morning, the former Heisman winner joined SportsCenter to talk about the resume that Texas has built this season. The analyst specifically mentioned the Longhorns' 3-2 record against top 10 teams.
The two losses against top 10 teams this season have come against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Georgia. Texas' three wins have come against No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Oklahoma, and No. 3 Texas A&M.
“I think there’s a real argument, to be honest,” Tebow said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “When you look at what they have done this year, they lost to the No. 1 team in the country. They played five top 10 teams in the country. When they played them, they’re 3-2 and the two losses are on the road."
“I think the two biggest arguments is who they have played and how they’re playing now. Now, do I think the committee is going to put them in unless crazy things happen? Probably not. Are they one of the 12 best teams in college football right now. I think you could make the argument that they’re one of the top 12 best teams.”
While having a winning record when facing top 10 teams is impressive, the one glaring issue is Texas having three losses this season. Not only would the Longhorns be the first team to make the CFP with three losses, but Texas' loss to Florida early in the season is certainly a stain on their record.
Tebow's argument aligns with one that many on social media have discussed on social media. Since the Longhorns only lost by a single score to the best team in the country to open the season, many believe that they shouldn't be punished for playing a tough schedule.
Others in the college football world have made the argument that at the end of the day, winning games has to matter. As of right now, Texas' destiny lies in the hands of the college football playoff committee.
How each bubble team is playing recently could play a massive role in how the committee decides who the last playoff spot goes to. If recency bias is present in their discussions, Texas may have put themselves in a good spot with their win over No. 3 Texas A&M to close the regular season.