No. 1 Ranked 2020 RB Bijan Robinson Coming to Texas to 'Make a College Football Playoff'

Tomer Barazani

The true freshman out of Tucson, Arizona has yet to take a snap for the Horns, yet the hype for the number one running back in the country is soaring.

As a senior, Robinson recorded 2,235 rushing yards at almost 18 yards per carry and a 38 rushing touchdowns which contributed to his Arizona high school football record of 114 total career touchdowns.

Bijan, at one point, gave Ohio State his silent commitment. Things changed when Texas came into the equation.

“When I did make that silent commitment to Ohio State, it was more of people in my ear, rushing me”,” he said. “(It took) a lot of prayer. Trying to hear a voice from God to tell me that Texas was the place.”

In a stacked running back room which currently features Keontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson, Robinson hopes to distinguish himself to help the team. 

“My game speaks for itself, they know how I can produce," he said. 

Robinson mentioned his unique relationship with Texas’s running backs coach Stan Drayton who’s developed elite talent including Ezekiel Elliot and recently declined a job offer with the Dallas Cowboys to stay with the Longhorns.

“For me and him its more of a deeper level," he said. "Getting that relationship off the field, talking about life and family”.

When asked about his biggest goal for the upcoming season, Robinson set a high standard for his Freshman campaign, stating that he wants “to make the College Football Playoff”. With yet another elite UT recruiting class, rated eighth overall by 24/7 sports, this goal might just become reality for Robinson and Co. heading into the 2020 season. 

