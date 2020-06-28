LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Watch: No. 1 Running Back Recruit Bijan Robinson Working Out With Teammates

Chris Dukes

Five-star running back recruit Bijan Robinson is already developing chemistry with his Texas Longhorn teammates. 

The No. 1 running back in the 2020 recruiting class posted a video of himself catching passes from soon-to-be teammate Hudson Card over the weekend. 

Card, who played his high school football in Austin at Lake Travis High School, is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. He led the Cavs to the 2019 6A Division I State Championship Game before falling to Galena Park North Shore. The Texas staff was so impressed with Card's skillset early on, they offered him a full scholarship before he won the starting job in high school. 

Robinson was a man amongst boys during his time in high school, rushing for 7,036 yard and 103 touchdown during his career at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. He comes to Texas as one of the most talked-about running back recruits in more than a decade with the potential to add major explosive firepower to the Longhorns pro-spread offense. 

For Longhorn fans who follow recruiting, seeing these two potential superstars interacting with each other has been a long time coming. They are hoping these connections are the first of many to come over the next few years ont he Forty Acres. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Softball Announces Megan Ciolli Bartlett as New Assistant Coach

Ciolli Bartlett spent the last five seasons as the head softball coach at Ball State

Longhorn Country Staff

NCAA Council Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through End of August

The Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through Aug. 31. The Council met virtually Thursday afternoon.

Chris Dukes

Who Should Replace Anthony Cook at Nickel?

Chris Ash’s defense lost a key contributor last week when cornerback Anthony Cook unexpectedly decided to enter the transfer portal.

Tomer Barazani

Who Was the Better No. 12? Earl Thomas or Colt McCoy?

Texas fans will have a hard time picking between these two former Longhorn greats.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Son of Former NFL QB Brad Johnson

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Georgia tight end prospect Jake Johnson.

Chris Dukes

What if Baker Mayfield played for the Longhorns?

On Thursday, ESPN decided to tease former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield by posting a picture of former Heisman winners dressed in their collegiate rival’s jerseys. Cleveland Brown and former Oklahoma Sooner Baker Mayfield was included in the graphic.

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Named NFL's Best Kicker by Outlet

CBS Sports ranked the former Westlake star on top of his position list, included two other Longhorns in top 10 among positions.

Chris Dukes

Fourteen UT Student-Athletes Named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

Awards honor undergraduate students of color who exemplify the highest standards of scholarship, athleticism and humanitarianism.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Picked as a No. 3 Seed in Latest ESPN Projections

The Texas basketball team continues to build hype going into the 2020-21 season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Legend Brian Arakpo Pays Compliment to Joseph Ossai

Four-time Pro Bowler, Unanimous All American and Lombardi and Nagurski winner Brian Arakpo had high praise for the junior Texas Longhorns linebacker.

Chris Dukes