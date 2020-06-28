Watch: No. 1 Running Back Recruit Bijan Robinson Working Out With Teammates

Five-star running back recruit Bijan Robinson is already developing chemistry with his Texas Longhorn teammates.

The No. 1 running back in the 2020 recruiting class posted a video of himself catching passes from soon-to-be teammate Hudson Card over the weekend.

Card, who played his high school football in Austin at Lake Travis High School, is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. He led the Cavs to the 2019 6A Division I State Championship Game before falling to Galena Park North Shore. The Texas staff was so impressed with Card's skillset early on, they offered him a full scholarship before he won the starting job in high school.

Robinson was a man amongst boys during his time in high school, rushing for 7,036 yard and 103 touchdown during his career at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. He comes to Texas as one of the most talked-about running back recruits in more than a decade with the potential to add major explosive firepower to the Longhorns pro-spread offense.

For Longhorn fans who follow recruiting, seeing these two potential superstars interacting with each other has been a long time coming. They are hoping these connections are the first of many to come over the next few years ont he Forty Acres.

