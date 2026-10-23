No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Ole Miss: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns are in do-or-die mode with two losses on the year, and are dangerously close to being eliminated from the College Football Playoffs with another loss.

Now the program welcomes the Ole Miss Rebels to town, who are one of the top-ranked teams this season, and look to continue that against the struggling Longhorns.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-20 matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Manning during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 19 Texas Longhorns 4-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 (3-1 in SEC)

No. 19 Texas Longhorns 4-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 (3-1 in SEC) What: Fourth SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, fifth for the Rebels

Fourth SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, fifth for the Rebels When: Saturday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Rebels would have one of the best seasons in school history, including making the College Football Playoffs semi-finals

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Rebels would have one of the best seasons in school history, including making the College Football Playoffs semi-finals Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 6-1, with the lone Rebels win coming in 1959.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding, Ole Miss: The Rebels mark the first coaching job of Golding's career, and previously he served as the school's defensive coordinator before being promoted at the end of last season. He played safety at Delta State from 2002-2005, where he finished third all-time for the most tackles in a career.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 52-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -3.5 (-102), Ole Miss +3.5 (-118)

Texas -3.5 (-102), Ole Miss +3.5 (-118) Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 22 report.

Texas players listed QUESTIONABLE : WR Kaliq Lockett, OL Jayden Chatman

WR Kaliq Lockett, OL Jayden Chatman Texas players listed PROBABLE : RB Derrek Cooper

RB Derrek Cooper Texas players listed DOUBTFUL: RB Hollywood Smothers

RB Hollywood Smothers Texas players listed OUT: EDGE Richard Wesley, Edge Colin Simmons

Ole Miss players listed QUESTIONABLE : OL Terez Davis, OL Brycen Sanders

OL Terez Davis, OL Brycen Sanders Ole Miss players listed OUT: WR Izaiah Hartup, S Edwin Joseph, S MJ Preston, LB Ant Davis Jr., CB Pat Broomfield, WR Kervin Johnson Jr., S Nascar McCoy, OL Emanuel Faulkner

What to Know About the Rebels

The Rebels have been one of the most dominant offenses in college football this season, led by a lethal backfield of Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss. They have led the Rebels to be the No. 9 scoring offense, averaging 37.5 points per game, and the No. 20-ranked offense in yards per play at 6.4.

The defense has been the major weakness this season, allowing 23.8 points per game, and struggling to defend opponents' passing attacks. The unit had its best game of the season last weekend against the Missouri Tigers, but it has shown they can be susceptible to lethal passing attacks.

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