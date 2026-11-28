The Texas Longhorns took down the Texas A&M Aggies for the third straight season on Friday night with a 16-6 win at Kyle Field.

It certainly wasn't pretty, but the Longhorns controlled the game throughout most of the night and were able to clinch a berth to the SEC Championship in the process.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media after the game and had a lot to say about the win and what lies ahead for the Longhorns.

Opening Statement

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really proud of our team. Proud of their resiliency in this game. You know, we were not perfect. It wasn't clean. Some stuff didn't go our way, but these guys didn't blink. You know, they hung together. They kept leaning into one another, and that's really kind of this game is a little bit of a microcosm of the season so far. You know, we really think about where we've been, and that group of young men over there behind me, they just continue to hang together and continue to battle. Man, they're gritty, they're tough mentally and physically, and really, really proud of them. You know, really proud of them to earn this opportunity, go to Atlanta, play for an SEC championship next Saturday, is pretty awesome. Thinking about where we were a month and a half ago or so, whatever that was."

"Gianni, another spectacular performance from a field goal perspective. Defensively, you know, creating the two turnovers. It's unfortunate we had a couple of the penalties there, DPI-wise, and offensively, we we did enough just to to make it a two-score game and to hang in there. So, you know, I think a lot of teams play the way we played and probably don't find a way to win tonight. So I'm proud that I'm lucky that I have the group that we have that can find a way to win a game like that tonight, and so it's. I don't know. Last time the team's gone to Neyland, Death Valley, and and Kyle Field and won at all three of those arenas on the road the way this group did this year. So they've earned it. Looking forward to the opportunity next week."

On leading Texas to its third conference championship game appearance since 2023:

"When we joined (the SEC), finishing the Big 12, that was obviously one of the real goals of that season. Our final year in the Big 12 was to you know try to go be Big 12 champions in that opportunity, and then our first year in the SEC to to go there and play in that game two years ago, and then now to be back in the SEC championship this year, which is probably going to be the last one, at least the last one for a while. You know, I think it says a lot about the character of the type of people we have in our organization. Because none of those years were easy; they were all hard, and we all had to overcome whatever it was, whether it was injuries like we had to this year, whether it was you know coming off of losses and fighting back, whether it was being on the road and finding a way to win late games, they've all been hard. But I think that that speaks to the organization."

On how his approach as a play-caller changes knowing he has an elite kicker and defense:

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"It's just being smart. Again, I'm the head coach first and what's in the best interest of our team to try to win the game? There are there are very calculated shots involved in that if we are going to take them, but at the same time being mindful of the flow of the game and how the game's going, and so it does, without question, it does impact it, and I think that's part of the value of being the head coach and the play caller. That you can feel the game and start to change the trajectory of where we're headed to manage the game the right way. So I agree with that."

On if this year's team is more mentally tough than past Texas teams:

"It's a lot of reflecting here. Again, that's tough to say. I don't know. I just know this team is right. This team's been through a lot. They've responded extremely well, but I feel like those other teams did too. You know, even going just to last year. When we lose to Georgia, we got written off, and we bounced back in a way to put a lot of pressure on the committee to try to get into the playoffs, so I just think that we've got something organizationally that our fight is real. And these guys are going to fight back, but they're going to fight back together and they're going to hang together. But I do think there's something about the connectivity of this group."

"This group is very close, and they they really enjoy playing with one another and for one another, and I think that shows in just whatever's needed. You know, they they came up with a mantra, whatever it takes, and and and they bought into that. We're gonna do whatever it takes by any means necessary to try to win the next game, and that was it. And it was one and 01 week at a time. So is that mental toughness? Is that connectivity? Is that grit? That's all that, right? It's all bottled up into that. And but these guys exude it. They just don't say it. It's not just words on a T-shirt or something. They live it and it shows."

On how the defense responded after Arch Manning's interception:

"That was not ideal. First and goal, and the ball ricochets up in the air and gets intercepted. But they just go right back out there and play. And I think even on that drive, I think they hit maybe the fade for a big play. There might even be a DPI somewhere in there. I can't remember all the series that way, but I think there's a shot play in there, and just finding ways to get stops. And one thing that probably doesn't show up in the stat sheet, we tackled really well short of the first down, and we forced third and twos. We forced fourth and twos. They just weren't falling forward and getting first downs on second and third down, we were making it hard, and I think that's a credit to the backers, the safety that's tackling really well. Again, and then somewhere in there is a huge sack by by Juice Cryer, kind of in the third quarter."

"But all that stuff adds up, you know. And but we can be cleaner too. That's the coolest part for me. Is like, hey, we're enjoying this now, but I'm I get to watch this tape of these guys, and I'm gonna be able to show certain things where I know we can be better, and they know it too. But for the time being, we're gonna celebrate this one. We're gonna celebrate it on the ride back to Austin."

On Kohen Brown's impact on special teams:

"I love it. I love all that. I love it. Kohen, Kosi (Okpala), Chris Stewart's out there, doing different things on special teams. There's a lot of young guys that they know their role on the team and and they're embracing their role, and I love that aspect of the team, and the older guys love that for the younger guys. That that they are contributing. I mean, Cohen goes down there and makes it makes a tackle. I see the other guys greeting him like they're excited for him. That he that's his role right now on the team, and he's going to be a really good player, just like Jermaine and Chris. And I'm just pointing out some of the guys on offense, but their their presence and their role on the team is impactful when they do it really well. And everybody's got a job in our organization that contributes to the success of our team. That happens to be his role, his job right now, and he's doing it at a high level."

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