Notable Concerns From Texas Longhorns Are Keeping Tennessee Alive at Halftime
In this story:
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns had one too many self-inflicted mistakes in the first half of Saturday's SEC opener against No. 14 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
Though the Longhorns headed into halftime with a 10-3 lead, the deficit could have been much larger for Tennessee if not for some head-scratching mistakes from Texas.
The Longhorns will need to clean things up if they want to put Tennessee away. If not, the Vols will stay alive in a game that they have no business being in based on what we saw in the first half.
Offensive Line and Connor Robertson Need to Be Better
Sure, Arch Manning has held onto the ball a bit too long at times, but the No. 1-ranked pass-blocking offensive line in the country through the first three games of the year needs to play like it if the Longhorns are to close things out in the second half.
Manning was sacked twice and took some hard hits in the pocket.
Texas running back Raleek Brown had the opening touchdown but aside from that, the Longhorns' running game had just 15 carries for 20 yards in the first half.
On top of that, Texas center Connor Robertson had a high snap that nearly went over Manning's head. He had to dive on top of the ball, as Tennessee nearly recovered deep in Texas territory.
Penalty Issues, and Colin Simmons' Bone-Headed Taunt
The Longhorns committed too many penalties on offense, defense and special teams. Texas finished the first half with seven penalties for 70 yards.
But none of these flags were as massive as Colin Simmons' taunting penalty late in the second quarter.
After a sack of Faizon Brandon on third-and-long that would have forced a punt, Simmons performed an inappropriate celebration that drew a taunting flag.
This kept the Vols on the field and they drove all the way down near field goal range, but the Texas defense forced a turnover on downs.
Arch Manning's Decision Making
Manning made some impressive throws in the first half but also had some questionable decisions.
This included two illegal forward pass penalties and an interception on a deep throw to Cam Coleman in double coverage.
He will need to be much better in the second half if the Longhorns want to close things out in Knoxville.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7