Notable Concerns From Texas Longhorns Are Keeping Tennessee Alive at Halftime

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns had one too many self-inflicted mistakes in the first half of Saturday's SEC opener against No. 14 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

Though the Longhorns headed into halftime with a 10-3 lead, the deficit could have been much larger for Tennessee if not for some head-scratching mistakes from Texas.

The Longhorns will need to clean things up if they want to put Tennessee away. If not, the Vols will stay alive in a game that they have no business being in based on what we saw in the first half.

Offensive Line and Connor Robertson Need to Be Better

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sure, Arch Manning has held onto the ball a bit too long at times, but the No. 1-ranked pass-blocking offensive line in the country through the first three games of the year needs to play like it if the Longhorns are to close things out in the second half.

Manning was sacked twice and took some hard hits in the pocket.

Texas running back Raleek Brown had the opening touchdown but aside from that, the Longhorns' running game had just 15 carries for 20 yards in the first half.

On top of that, Texas center Connor Robertson had a high snap that nearly went over Manning's head. He had to dive on top of the ball, as Tennessee nearly recovered deep in Texas territory.

Penalty Issues, and Colin Simmons' Bone-Headed Taunt

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns committed too many penalties on offense, defense and special teams. Texas finished the first half with seven penalties for 70 yards.

But none of these flags were as massive as Colin Simmons' taunting penalty late in the second quarter.

After a sack of Faizon Brandon on third-and-long that would have forced a punt, Simmons performed an inappropriate celebration that drew a taunting flag.

This kept the Vols on the field and they drove all the way down near field goal range, but the Texas defense forced a turnover on downs.

Arch Manning's Decision Making

Manning made some impressive throws in the first half but also had some questionable decisions.

This included two illegal forward pass penalties and an interception on a deep throw to Cam Coleman in double coverage.

He will need to be much better in the second half if the Longhorns want to close things out in Knoxville.

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