It Appears Texas Has Fixed Its Biggest Issue From 2025
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The Texas Longhorns went into this past offseason with a clear emphasis on fixing two key areas: the offensive line and the running game.
As the team showed in the comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State, the two-headed attack of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown at running back is already looking like an improvement from last season.
But their early-season success has been a result of massive growth up front by the Texas offensive line, which has been the highlight of an offense that's lacked explosive plays headed into the SEC schedule
Texas Offensive Line Ranked No. 1 in Pass Protection
The Texas offensive line has done an excellent job of protecting Arch Manning through three games, as the Longhorns hold the No. 1 ranking in pass protection (96.0) according to Pro Football Focus.
All five starters -- Trevor Goosby, Dylan Sikorski, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker and Melvin Siani --- have a pass-blocking grade of 80.0 or better.
Texas fans couldn't have asked for much more after an offseason that was filled with talk about how the offensive line would have to improve.
This production will need to continue against a Tennessee defense that has put together one of the best pass rushes in the country through three games. Though the Volunteers have yet to play anyone of note this season, their pass rush is putting up some elite numbers through three games. Tennessee is currently third in all of FBS with 13 sacks
Despite the early success for Texas up front, it's important to not get too ahead of ourselves.
As Texas fans remember all too well, the poor performance from the offensive line was what led to the Longhorns' 29-21 loss to unranked Florida in the SEC opener last season. Manning was sacked six times and the Longhorns finished with just 52 rushing yards as a team at 2.0 yards per carry.
The offensive line improved as the season went on and the Longhorns still gave themselves a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff, but if those shortcomings from The Swamp resurface against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, then any of this early praise for the 2026 offensive line will be a moot point until proven otherwise.
Despite the impressive pass-rush numbers, Tennessee has also surrendered 138.0 rushing yards per game so far, third-most in the SEC. Even if Hollywood Smothers doesn't play for Texas, the Longhorns and their much-improved offensive line could have an advantage in the trenches.
Fans won't have to wait long on Saturday to find out, as Texas and Tennessee kick off in the early window from Neyland Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7