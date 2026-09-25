It Appears Texas Has Fixed Its Biggest Issue From 2025

The Texas Longhorns went into this past offseason with a clear emphasis on fixing two key areas: the offensive line and the running game.

As the team showed in the comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State, the two-headed attack of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown at running back is already looking like an improvement from last season.

But their early-season success has been a result of massive growth up front by the Texas offensive line, which has been the highlight of an offense that's lacked explosive plays headed into the SEC schedule

Texas Offensive Line Ranked No. 1 in Pass Protection

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) prepares to block during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas offensive line has done an excellent job of protecting Arch Manning through three games, as the Longhorns hold the No. 1 ranking in pass protection (96.0) according to Pro Football Focus.

All five starters -- Trevor Goosby, Dylan Sikorski, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker and Melvin Siani --- have a pass-blocking grade of 80.0 or better.

Texas fans couldn't have asked for much more after an offseason that was filled with talk about how the offensive line would have to improve.

This production will need to continue against a Tennessee defense that has put together one of the best pass rushes in the country through three games. Though the Volunteers have yet to play anyone of note this season, their pass rush is putting up some elite numbers through three games. Tennessee is currently third in all of FBS with 13 sacks

Despite the early success for Texas up front, it's important to not get too ahead of ourselves.

As Texas fans remember all too well, the poor performance from the offensive line was what led to the Longhorns' 29-21 loss to unranked Florida in the SEC opener last season. Manning was sacked six times and the Longhorns finished with just 52 rushing yards as a team at 2.0 yards per carry.

The offensive line improved as the season went on and the Longhorns still gave themselves a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff, but if those shortcomings from The Swamp resurface against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, then any of this early praise for the 2026 offensive line will be a moot point until proven otherwise.

Despite the impressive pass-rush numbers, Tennessee has also surrendered 138.0 rushing yards per game so far, third-most in the SEC. Even if Hollywood Smothers doesn't play for Texas, the Longhorns and their much-improved offensive line could have an advantage in the trenches.

Fans won't have to wait long on Saturday to find out, as Texas and Tennessee kick off in the early window from Neyland Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.

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