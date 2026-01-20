One Team Won't Like Texas' Controversial Ranking in Final AP Poll
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns' 2025 season ended on New Year's Eve with a 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at the Citrus Bowl.
And in the few weeks since then, the roster has changed in massive way, as multiple new names from the transfer portal have arrived while countless others have left the program.
But one thing that hasn't changed is the disdain shared between Texas and one of its biggest rivals. Even with the offseason well underway, the Oklahoma Sooners have another to gripe with the Longhorns.
Texas Longhorns Ranked No. 12 in Final AP Poll
The final AP Poll of the season was released Tuesday following Indiana's 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship.
The Hoosiers and Hurricanes both came in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but the order of the teams after them is highly up for debate.
With the win over Michigan, which slotted in at No. 21, the Longhorns rose up to No. 12 after previously being at No. 14.
One spot behind them in the new rankings? Oklahoma.
Despite making the College Football Playoff, the Sooners came in at No. 13 behind Texas, dropping five spots from the prior rankings. This probably won't sit well with Oklahoma fans, who are still wondering how their team blew a 17-0 lead at home in the first round of the CFP against Alabama.
Not much seperated the Longhorns and Sooners this season. Both finished with the same record while Texas secured the head-to-head win over OU during a 23-6 win in October.
Sure, Oklahoma deserves credit for making it to the College Football Playoff while Texas was left out, but the Sooners were unable to do anything with their home-field advantage and instead let a solid season go to waste with a performance to forget. Oklahoma has yet to win a CFP game in its history.
With all of these factors in play, it's understandable why the AP voters put Texas ahead of Oklahoma, but it's still a controversial decision nonetheless.
Texas wasn't the only non-CFP team to be ranked above Oklahoma, as No. 11 BYU and No. 10 Notre Dame slotted right above the Longhorns.
In the weeks leading up to the final CFP bracker reveal, the Longhorns have the edge on Oklahoma until Texas dropped a 35-10 loss to Georgia in Athens while the Sooners got a huge 23-21 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Oklahoma's win ended up being one of the driving forces that kept Texas out of the CFP, along with the Longhorns' loss to the Florida Gators.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7