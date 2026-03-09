Cam Coleman Highlights From First Texas Longhorns Spring Practice

The Texas Longhorns have wrapped up winter workouts and officially began spring practice on Monday.

Though quarterback Arch Manning sat off to the side while recovering from offseason foot surgery, there were multiple key names to pay attention to during the media viewing window,

Most notable among these was wide receiver Cam Coleman, who showed why he was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason. Here are some of the top highlights from Coleman during the first practice:

Cam Coleman Spring Practice Highlights

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman during spring practice. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Coleman started off the open media window working off to the side as the only receiver with quarterbacks KJ Lacey, MJ Morris and Dia Bell. He was catching stationary passes at first in what seemed to be a warmup.

But a few minutes later, he joined the rest of the group and showed off what he's capable of as a route runner and pass-catcher.

After catching some short and intermediate routes, Coleman connected with Lacey on a deep touchdown pass at the front of the goal line. Even in the misty and wet weather, he had no issue pin-pointing the ball in the air with ease.

Texas WR Cam Coleman catching a deep touchdown from QB KJ Lacey during the first spring practice.



Coleman showed off strong hands despite the wet weather, while early indications show Lacey could be ready for the QB2 role. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IwCaRGGTqI — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 9, 2026

On the other side of the field, Coleman and the wide receivers ran some comeback routes as well. And to no surprise, his strong hands were on display once again.

During a practice where multiple receivers had some issues with holding on to passes amid the wet weather, Coleman had no issues.

Take a look:

Cam Coleman on the comeback route pic.twitter.com/Jk5nEFA93C — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 9, 2026

Coleman then transitioned to slants across the middle of the field, a route that he will no doubt need to perfect with Manning this upcoming season.

It's obviously ideal (and unrealistic) to complete 50-yard passes on every possession but the slant route could end up being Coleman's bread and butter with Manning this fall.

Take a look:

First look at WR Cam Coleman in spring ball. @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/BbeLNejn2I — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 9, 2026

And in some less-exciting fashion, Coleman also had no issue catching some short passes as well.

A 10-yard curl route won't exactly make the highlights but it's important for Coleman to start getting comfortable early in spring practice. Once Manning returns, the two of them will be able to start building some on-field chemistry.

Getting these routine routes down early with Lacey, Bell and Morris will be key.

Cam Coleman hauling in a pass from second-year QB KJ Lacey. pic.twitter.com/sEewCvBdWf — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) March 9, 2026

Coleman is just getting started when it comes to making highlight plays during practice. As the spring goes on, fans will have a chance to see more of what he has to offer.

Coleman will make his debut at DKR during the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18.