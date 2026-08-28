One Texas Longhorns Concern is Getting Too Much Attention Ahead of the 2026 Season

There are a few different reasons many analysts believe the sky is falling in Austin. Besides certain freshmen players' parents commenting on Steve Sarkisian's program, Texas losing WILL linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith is a blow to the team's rotational depth after his contributions to the team in 2025.

Smith was all over the field last season, amassing 60 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, while sacking the quarterback twice and picking off two passing attempts. He brought the most returning production to the field from last year's team in 2026. Well, he was supposed to, anyway.

Sark hardly minced words while speaking about Smith's departure.

“He was dismissed," Sarkisian said. "Conduct detrimental to the team, and that’s just what it is. I didn't like it. It's an unfortunate situation. I hate that. For us as a team, I hate that. He's a quality player, but I have to think about the team first."

It's unfortunate, but it's not the end of the world for the Longhorns. There's a clear plan to move on without Smith on the Forty Acres.

Rasheem Biles Can Handle the Increased Load

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles was already set to be the star player at the position for Texas. He was on the field for 670 snaps last year. No Texas linebacker even had 570 snaps last season.

Biles is bringing a workhorse mentality that was recognized, along with his explosive production, via his Preseason All-American designation.

Biles had an ACC-leading 17 TFL from an off-ball role on a Panthers defense that had 100 total TFL across the roster. Biles is a one-man wrecking machine in the middle, and the more of him on the field for Will Muschamp's "freak"-driven defense, the better.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell Steps Into Major Role Behind Biles

Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell will move positions to become Biles' main backup. While he is small, standing under six feet and weighing under 215 pounds, Johnson-Rubell makes up for it with a thumper skill set.

Johnson-Rubell has been a strong tackler in special teams over the past two seasons, which prompted the coaching staff to move him out of the secondary. Those skills, shedding blockers and meeting ball-carriers in the open field, translate to stopping the run.

Will they translate immediately? That much is unclear, which puts more responsibility on Biles during the early going. Against Ohio State in particular, Biles may need to pick up more snaps. Bo Jackson and Isaiah West are physical specimens out of the Buckeyes' backfield, tipping the scales around 220 pounds.

As the season progresses, though, Johnson-Rubell could grow into the role Smith was supposed to occupy behind Biles.

It's not a perfect plan, but it's a far better backup than most Power 4 programs can come up with on such short notice close to kickoff.

So, no, everyone, the sky isn't falling in Central Texas.

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