Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State Headline College Football National Championship Prediction Market on Kalshi

One week away from the 2026 season, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Texas lead Kalshi’s National Championship market. Ohio State and Notre Dame are tied at 13%. Texas is at 12%.

These are three of six teams going into the season with prices over 10% to win the National Championship. A $10 trade on either Ohio State or Notre Dame profits $62.46. The same trade on Texas profits $68.46.

College Football National Championship winner - Kalshi

Ohio State 13%

Notre Dame 13%

Texas 12%

Oregon 11%

Indiana 10%

Georgia 10%

Buckeyes locked and loaded

As long as Jeremiah Smith is on the field, Ohio State stays in the National Championship conversation. The offense should move at will. This is Smith’s first season with the same quarterback, Julian Sayin.

Despite losses on both sides of the ball, including Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs, the Buckeyes reloaded with several transfer additions. At receiver, Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker committed out of the portal, while Chris Henry Jr. is the No. 2 wide receiver prospect out of high school.

On defense, Ohio State added Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore to the secondary, while James Smith and John Walker fill the interior defensive line.

The Buckeyes have finished with 11+ wins in the last five seasons and made the college football playoff in five of the last seven.

Notre Dame’s schedule plays a role

Notre Dame’s price holds because many call this one of the easiest schedules in college football. While Notre Dame has two true threats in Miami and at BYU on its schedule, the remaining 10 teams combined for a 48-75 record last season. Notre Dame has the best price to go undefeated this season and an 80% price to make the College Football Playoff.

Horns trending up

Texas might be one of the most dangerous teams in the country. Despite losing its top running back and two of its top three receivers, the Longhorns went hard in the transfer portal. They landed Cam Coleman, the number one receiver in the portal, and Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown at running back, both top-5 portal RBs.

While last year’s 9-3 finish was a failure to many, hype is high around Arch Manning as he tries to top last season’s 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns.

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