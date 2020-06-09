Phil Dawson Included on Texas Sports Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Texas Longhorn kicker Phil Dawson was included on the Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot.

The two-time All Big 12 and All American kicker led the team in scoring during a four-year career on the Forty Acres. He famously kicked a 50-yard game-winning field goal into a 30-MPH wind to knock off Virginia 17-16 in 1995.

After being cut by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots before playing a down with either franchise, he finally caught on with the Cleveland Browns. He would go on to play in the in the NFL from 1998-2018 before retiring. During that time he made 83.8 percent of his field goals with a long of 57.

He owns the No. 7 spot in NFL history in field goal percentage, has the Browns' record for most consecutive made field goals with 29 and most field goals in a game with six.

"When I arrived in Cleveland in 2001, the thing that struck me most about Phil Dawson was his passion to improve as a football player," former Browns special teams' coordinator Jerry Rosburg told Clevelandbrowns.com after Dawson's retirement. "We worked together to perfect his technique through practice, film study and open dialogue. He helped me as much as I helped him. His knowledge of special teams – not just kicking – and his situational awareness, was second to none."

"It is my belief that Phil Dawson is one of the greatest kickers this league has ever seen, and one of the best Cleveland Browns players in the history of the franchise. For him to become one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, while playing in some of the most adverse field and weather conditions is a testament to his skill, toughness and work ethic. He was also a pioneer in implementing specialty kickoffs; this a largely unknown and underrated part of his game.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Primary Ballot

Joe Beaver – Professional Rodeo



Leroy Burrell – Track and Field – University of Houston

Mark Cuban – Basketball Administration – Dallas Mavericks



Phil Dawson – Football – University of Texas

Donald Driver – Football – Green Bay Packers



Kamie Ethridge – Basketball – University of Texas



Priest Holmes – Football – University of Texas

Michael Huff – Football – University of Texas



Charlotte Jones – Football Administration – Dallas Cowboys

Derrick Johnson – Football – University of Texas

Joe Lombard – Girls Basketball Coach

Colt McCoy – Football – University of Texas



Roy Oswalt – Baseball – Houston Astros

Carly Patterson – Olympic Gymnastics

Stacy Sykora – Volleyball – Texas A & M University

DeMarcus Ware – Football – Dallas Cowboys

Wes Welker – Football – Texas Tech

Christa Williams – Olympic Softball – University of Texas

Sophia Young – Basketball – Baylor University – San Antonio Silver Stars

Sergei Zubov – Hockey – Dallas Stars





Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Veterans Ballot



Bob Beamon – Olympic Track and Field – UTEP



Robert Brazile – Football – Houston Oilers

Cecil Cooper – Baseball – Milwaukee Brewers – Houston Astros

Jose Cruz – Baseball – Houston Astros

Johnny “Lam” Jones – Track and Field – Football – University of Texas



Keith Moreland – Baseball – University of Texas

Mike Renfro – Football – TCU – Houston Oilers & Dallas Cowboys

Johnny Roland – Football – St. Louis Cardinals



Tracy Saul – Football – Texas Tech University

Annette Smith- Knight – Basketball – University of Texas

Rosie Walker - Baskettball - Stephen F. Austin State University

Charlie Waters - Football - Dallas Cowboys

