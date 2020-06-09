Phil Dawson Included on Texas Sports Hall of Fame Ballot
Chris Dukes
Former Texas Longhorn kicker Phil Dawson was included on the Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot.
The two-time All Big 12 and All American kicker led the team in scoring during a four-year career on the Forty Acres. He famously kicked a 50-yard game-winning field goal into a 30-MPH wind to knock off Virginia 17-16 in 1995.
After being cut by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots before playing a down with either franchise, he finally caught on with the Cleveland Browns. He would go on to play in the in the NFL from 1998-2018 before retiring. During that time he made 83.8 percent of his field goals with a long of 57.
He owns the No. 7 spot in NFL history in field goal percentage, has the Browns' record for most consecutive made field goals with 29 and most field goals in a game with six.
"When I arrived in Cleveland in 2001, the thing that struck me most about Phil Dawson was his passion to improve as a football player," former Browns special teams' coordinator Jerry Rosburg told Clevelandbrowns.com after Dawson's retirement. "We worked together to perfect his technique through practice, film study and open dialogue. He helped me as much as I helped him. His knowledge of special teams – not just kicking – and his situational awareness, was second to none."
"It is my belief that Phil Dawson is one of the greatest kickers this league has ever seen, and one of the best Cleveland Browns players in the history of the franchise. For him to become one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, while playing in some of the most adverse field and weather conditions is a testament to his skill, toughness and work ethic. He was also a pioneer in implementing specialty kickoffs; this a largely unknown and underrated part of his game.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Primary Ballot
Joe Beaver – Professional Rodeo
Leroy Burrell – Track and Field – University of Houston
Mark Cuban – Basketball Administration – Dallas Mavericks
Phil Dawson – Football – University of Texas
Donald Driver – Football – Green Bay Packers
Kamie Ethridge – Basketball – University of Texas
Priest Holmes – Football – University of Texas
Michael Huff – Football – University of Texas
Charlotte Jones – Football Administration – Dallas Cowboys
Derrick Johnson – Football – University of Texas
Joe Lombard – Girls Basketball Coach
Colt McCoy – Football – University of Texas
Roy Oswalt – Baseball – Houston Astros
Carly Patterson – Olympic Gymnastics
Stacy Sykora – Volleyball – Texas A&M University
DeMarcus Ware – Football – Dallas Cowboys
Wes Welker – Football – Texas Tech
Christa Williams – Olympic Softball – University of Texas
Sophia Young – Basketball – Baylor University – San Antonio Silver Stars
Sergei Zubov – Hockey – Dallas Stars
Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Veterans Ballot
Bob Beamon – Olympic Track and Field – UTEP
Robert Brazile – Football – Houston Oilers
Cecil Cooper – Baseball – Milwaukee Brewers – Houston Astros
Jose Cruz – Baseball – Houston Astros
Johnny “Lam” Jones – Track and Field – Football – University of Texas
Keith Moreland – Baseball – University of Texas
Mike Renfro – Football – TCU – Houston Oilers & Dallas Cowboys
Johnny Roland – Football – St. Louis Cardinals
Tracy Saul – Football – Texas Tech University
Annette Smith- Knight – Basketball – University of Texas
Rosie Walker - Baskettball - Stephen F. Austin State University
Charlie Waters - Football - Dallas Cowboys
