Photo Recap: Reviewing the Longhorns Convincing Win over Texas Tech

In their first game of conference play, the Longhorns entered their matchup against the Red Raiders with the stakes high. Although they dominated Rice last week, piling up 58 points on the Owls, the red-hot Texas Tech Red Raiders were going to be a tougher challenge.

In his only second career collegiate start, quarterback Casey Thompson seemed ready to dominate against their in-state Big 12 rivals.

Scoring 70 points for the first time since the Big 12 Championship in 2005, Thompson and the Longhorns did nothing but control the game on the offensive side of the ball.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian's brilliant game plan and play design, along with the special ability of the Longhorns' offensive playmakers, were all the necessary ingredients for a Texas blowout.

The game was highlighted by several big plays by both Bijan Robinson and Thompson. Robinson, who played like a Heisman candidate on Saturday, was very active on the ground as the Longhorns took advantage of a very porous Texas Tech defensive line.

The Texas star racked up 137 rushing yards on only 18 attempts while also gaining 54 passing yards on 2 receptions and scored a touchdown on a catch-and-run.

Furthermore, Thompson continued his hot start to his collegiate career. The signal-caller threw 5 touchdowns to go along with 303 yards through the air.

One of Thompson's favorite targets on Saturday was speedy and skilled freshman wideout Xavier Worthy. Worthy had 5 receptions with 100 receiving yards and a whopping 3 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington also showed out on Saturday with 93 receiving yards on 5 receptions and a touchdown.

Right now, the loss to Arkansas seems like a distant memory. With Thompson under center, the Longhorns look increasingly like the team to beat in the Big 12.

With Oklahoma getting a scare on Saturday night, and TCU losing to SMU, the conference might be up for grabs and this should make for an interesting season going forward.

