WATCH: Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Breaks NFL Record For Longest FG

Former Longhorn Justin Tucker set an NFL record on Sunday

Dating back to his days with Mack Brown and the Texas Longhorns, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has always had a history for the dramatic.

After all, he was the kicker that sent the Longhorns to a 27-25 win in the final (for now) edition of the Lonestar Showdown against Texas A&M in College Station.

On Sunday, Tucker did it once again. Only this time, he set a record doing it.

With three seconds left in regulation, Tucker's Ravens trailed the Detroit Lions 17-16, at the Detroit 49 yard line.

In other words, 66 yards away from a game-winning field goal chance.

If it were any other kicker in the NFL, the game likely would have come down to a hail mary.

Tucker, however, was up to the challenge, knocking in the attempt to win the game for Baltimore 19-17, albeit in dramatic fashion, hitting the crossbar and bouncing through the uprights for the win.

The Former Longhorn was 4 of 5 on-field goals for the day, including the game winner.

Tucker has long been one of the best kickers in the NFL dating back to his rookie season in 2012, sitting with a 90.7 percent field goal percentage and a 98.9 percent extra point percentage.

This season, Tucker has missed just one. Fortunately for the Ravens, he didn't miss the one that counted the most.

