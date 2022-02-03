Quinn Ewers ‘In Very Good Place’ Says Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns had a tough go-around in 2021, going 5-7 in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s debut season.

One of last season’s biggest uncertainties was the starting quarterback position which alternated between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

However, now that Thompson has transferred to Nebraska and 2021’s No. 1 overall player Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas, the coveted quarterback position is back up for grabs.

During signing day, Sarkisian praised Ewers, mentioning that he “loves throwing the ball. He loves being around the guys and I think just being in the dorm, being kind of one of the guys again, and being at a place that I think in his heart he kind of always wanted to be at. I think he's in a really good place.”

Sarkisian also spoke on Ewers's transition from Columbus to Austin, as well as how he has adjusted to the early workouts with his new.

“I think it's been a good transition for him. You know, he's been on a college campus for four months," Sarkisian continued. "Naturally, when you come in and you're new, it takes a minute to kind of find your groove and get comfortable with everybody. But I see him being comfortable. I see the workouts going the way they're going. I know the guys have kind of thrown a couple of different times now, kind of on their own and obviously, the guy can throw the ball. And so we've got work to do. We got to install the offense. We've been on the road recruiting so now we're just kind of getting back, but we got to get the offense going and get it installed and getting him comfortable to see how far he can go with this thing.”

Sarkisian’s 2022 recruiting class, which addresses offensive and defensive line issues, is impressive, especially after his disappointing first season. Additionally, the staff was able to pick up several talented players in the transfer portal including Ryan Watts, Jahleel Billingsley, and Isaiah Neyor.

Considering the existing and added talent, the Longhorns' expectations should and will be much higher than in previous years -- thanks in large part to their new man under center.

