Report: NCAA To Vote on Allowing Basketball Coaches Access to Players

Chris Dukes

The NCAA may be nearing a vote on allowing basketball players and coaches a chance to work together again in person. 

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the vote could be coming as soon as next week and could allow players to meet with coaches for the first time since the sudden end to the 2020 basketball season back in March. 

The report has a date set for sometime in July.

For Texas basketball it would offer an opportunity to return to work in what is set to be a pivotal year for the program. 

With every player in the two-deep roster returning and the addition of five-star power forward Greg Brown III, the Longhorns are gaining hype heading into the 2020-21 season and have even been a trendy pick to win the Big 12 by some pundits. 

Texas struggled through much of last year, but came on strong by winning five of its last six games to claw within the brink of an NCAA Tournament bid before the season was shut down due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. 

Texas fans are hungry for a successful season. The Longhorns haven't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2013-14 and haven't been as far as the Sweet 16 since all the way back in 2007-08. 

Football

Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Elder was taken with the 156th overall pick.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Cornerback Anthony Cook Announces Departure

Longhorns cornerback Anthony Cook announced on Twitter he "would not play another snap for the University of Texas"

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Recruit Chosen in the MLB Draft

With the No. 44 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Southern California high school pitcher and Longhorn recruit Jared Jones.

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Samuel Cosmi Named Preseason All American

The Longhorns offensive lineman started all 13 games last year at left tackle.

Chris Dukes

Report: Two Texas Longhorns 'Unlikely' to Return in 2020

Defensive end Peter Mpagi and running back Derrian Brown both reportedly still working through major issues keeping them off the field.

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

The Longhorns safety reportedly suffered a fractured hand after punching his car bumper

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Player Likely to be Selected in MLB Draft

Teams are taking a long look at Texas pitcher Bryce Elder

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Ohio Athlete

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 receiver Kaden Saunders.

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Both student athletes are currently self-isolating and families have been notified

Chris Dukes