Report: NCAA To Vote on Allowing Basketball Coaches Access to Players

The NCAA may be nearing a vote on allowing basketball players and coaches a chance to work together again in person.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the vote could be coming as soon as next week and could allow players to meet with coaches for the first time since the sudden end to the 2020 basketball season back in March.

The report has a date set for sometime in July.

For Texas basketball it would offer an opportunity to return to work in what is set to be a pivotal year for the program.

With every player in the two-deep roster returning and the addition of five-star power forward Greg Brown III, the Longhorns are gaining hype heading into the 2020-21 season and have even been a trendy pick to win the Big 12 by some pundits.

Texas struggled through much of last year, but came on strong by winning five of its last six games to claw within the brink of an NCAA Tournament bid before the season was shut down due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Texas fans are hungry for a successful season. The Longhorns haven't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2013-14 and haven't been as far as the Sweet 16 since all the way back in 2007-08.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI