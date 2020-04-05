Texas Football: Former Texas National Champ Helping Current Signee Rehab From Injury

When an injury derailed Dajon Harrison's preparation to play on the Forty Acres, the former Hutto star turned to a Longhorn legend to help him rehab.

According to Harrison's recent interview with Dennis de la Pena of Fox 7, the three-star athlete dislocated his ankle and tore his fibula last November. He turned to Performance Sports and former Longhorn Robert Killebrew to help him get back to the field.

At first, Harrison didn't even know Killebrew played at Texas, much less that he was a former national champion.

"I knew I wanted to know who the best physical therapist just so I can get back to the field as quick as possible," Harrison said to Fox 7. "I did not know who he was. I didn't I didn't really know that he was from Texas, but when I got into his office, he weight room set like full of Texas stuff. So I'm like, Oh, you went to Texas. He was like, yeah, so it's pretty cool."

I see myself in him and I see some of the things that I was going through in him as far as recruiting process," Killebrew said. "And so as a way to get back and kind of make sure that he feels like he's supported. Right. I want to be sure he feels that always a family or family are gonna look after each other. So I'm glad he's going there."

You can check out the rest of the interview below and some of Harrison's electric highlights above.

