LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Former Texas National Champ Helping Current Signee Rehab From Injury

Chris Dukes

When an injury derailed Dajon Harrison's preparation to play on the Forty Acres, the former Hutto star turned to a Longhorn legend to help him rehab. 

According to Harrison's recent interview with Dennis de la Pena of Fox 7, the three-star athlete dislocated his ankle and tore his fibula last November. He turned to Performance Sports and former Longhorn Robert Killebrew to help him get back to the field.

At first, Harrison didn't even know Killebrew played at Texas, much less that he was a former national champion. 

"I knew I wanted to know who the best physical therapist just so I can get back to the field as quick as possible," Harrison said to Fox 7. "I did not know who he was. I didn't I didn't really know that he was from Texas, but when I got into his office, he weight room set like full of Texas stuff. So I'm like, Oh, you went to Texas. He was like, yeah, so it's pretty cool."

I see myself in him and I see some of the things that I was going through in him as far as recruiting process," Killebrew said. "And so as a way to get back and kind of make sure that he feels like he's supported. Right. I want to be sure he feels that always a family or family are gonna look after each other. So I'm glad he's going there."

You can check out the rest of the interview below and some of Harrison's electric highlights above. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites in Race to Land Electric Athlete

Julien Simon has the talent to play several different positions at the next level

Chris Dukes

by

breidems

Texas Football: Who Will be the Longhorns' Next First-Round Draft Pick?

Texas hasn't produced a first-round draft pick since 2015, but that streak could end next year with one of these future NFL prospects

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Latest Mock Draft Has Duvernay Going in Third Round

Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft that saw the speedy Texas playmaker going to the Tennessee Titans

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Major Longhorn Recruiting Target Named to SI All American Team

Greg Brown III played his high school basketball in the Austin area and is considered top recruiting priority

Chris Dukes

Texas Won't Renew Contract for Women's Basketball Coach

The contract of Karen Aston, who led the Longhorn program for eight seasons, runs through Aug. 31 and will not be extended

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Doubles Time Allowed for Team Meetings

The conference extended its ban of in-person meetings, but agreed to give coaches more time with players through video conferencing

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant to Participate in "Players-Only" Tournament

The two time NBA Champion will take on other NBA players in a gaming tournament to be aired on ESPN

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: How Mack Brown Used Jerry Springer to Relax His Team Before BCS National Championship Game vs. USC

Mack Brown shares a fun story about helping his team relax before the 2006 Rose Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory to be featured on ESPN tonight

ESPN is airing the Longhorns’ historic national championship win over No. 1 USC tonight from 7-10 p.m. CT.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Extend Offer to Elite Florida Prospect

Jaheim Singletary is currently ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 class

Chris Dukes